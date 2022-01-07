GOT7’s BamBam announces release date for new mini-album

GOT7‘s BamBam has announced an official release date for his upcoming sophomore mini-album.

At midnight KST on January 7, the Thai-born idol took to social media to announce new details about his upcoming release. The singer reveal that his second solo mini-album would be arriving on January 18.

BamBam also unveiled brand-new teaser images, as well as wrote in the caption of his posts: “Are You Ready For BB2?” His announcement comes hot on the heels of his recent collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi on the single ‘Who Are You’ late last month.

Other details including the record’s title, format and tracklist have yet to be disclosed, but are expected in the coming week leading up to its eventual release.

BamBam’s as-yet-untitled mini-album will be the follow-up to his debut solo project ‘riBBon’, released in June 2021. That record marked his first release under new label Abyss Company, following his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment back in January.

During a press conference for ‘riBBon’, BamBam had shared his worries while preparing to debut as a soloist. “Since this is the first time I’ve gone solo in Korea, I wanted to show that ‘this is BamBam’,” he said. “Rather than worry about the concept, I had bigger worries about my skills.”

In related news, fellow GOT7 singer Youngjae shared with The Star in a recent interview that the members have surprisingly grown closer since their collective departure from longtime label JYP Entertainment early last year.

“We still have a lot of fun talking about really useless things in our group chat together,” revealed the 25-year-old vocalist. “We actually get along even better now.”