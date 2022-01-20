GOT7’s BamBam says 2PM’s Nichkhun “paved the way” for Thai K-pop idols

GOT7‘s BamBam has spoken about how 2PM member Nichkhun laid the groundwork for other Thai K-pop idols to succeed.

During a press conference for BamBam’s recently released sophomore mini-album ‘B’, the K-pop idol touch on his personal experience as a Thai national in the K-pop industry. The singer shared that he believed 2PM’s Nichkhun had allowed for him and other Thai-born idols to succeed in the industry.

“I’ve been able to promote comfortably because [2PM’s] Nichkhun paved the way,” he said, as translated by Soompi. “The fact that I came from Thailand is not important and it will be great if you’re able to gain positive energy from my music.”

Advertisement

Notably, Nichkhun was the first-ever Thai idol to join the Korean entertainment industry back in 2008 with his debut in the JYP Entertainment boy group 2PM. Following his debut in K-pop, several other Thai idols have emerged over the years, including BLACKPINK‘s Lisa, NCT‘s Ten, (G)I-DLE‘s Minnie, BamBam and more.

Elsewhere during the press conference, BamBam also teased an upcoming song that was inspired by GOT7. “Two days ago was [GOT7’s] eighth anniversary. The seven of us couldn’t get together but we gathered through live broadcasts and talked,” he explained, referencing the group’s debut anniversary on January 16. “I even have a song I wrote while thinking of GOT7. I know when it’ll be released but I can’t say.”

‘B’ was released on January 18, featuring title track ‘Slow Mo’, which was co-written by BamBam and American singer Pink Sweat$. The new record also includes pre-single ‘Who Are You’, a collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi, as well as four other B-side tracks.