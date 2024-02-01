Yugyeom drops music video for new single ‘La Sol Mi’

GOT7 member Yugyeom has dropped a music video for his new single, titled ‘La Sol Mi’, in anticipation of his upcoming album.

‘La Sol Mi’ is dubbed a “pre-release single” from Yugyeom’s upcoming album, titled ‘Trust Me’. The upcoming record is set to be the K-pop idol’s first full-length studio album as a solo artist, slated for release on February 21 at 6pm KST.

In the music video for ‘La Sol Mi’, Yugyeom takes drive out onto an open field, before unloading his baggage from his truck. As he opens the contents of his bags, fresh and colourful flowers start blooming wherever he goes, turning the once barren field into a vibrant garden.

“Sweet trembling, a symphony for me / All day long, whisper to me / I wish time would stop now / Before I knew it (humming along)”, he sings on the chorus of the upbeat single.

Details regarding ‘Trust Me’, including its full tracklist and title track, have yet to be unveiled but are expected to arrive in the coming weeks. ‘Trust Me’ will come about half a year after Yugyeom’s previous release, the single album ‘LOLO’, which featured the Lee Hi collaboration ‘Say Nothing’.

In 2023, the singer also dropped the single ‘Ponytail’, featuring Sik-K. Yugyeom’s other releases include the March 2022 single album ‘Take You Down’, as well as his debut solo mini-album ‘Point of View: U’, which came out in June 2021.

In May 2022, Yugyeom joined his fellow GOT7 members to release the song ‘NANANA’. The single was taken from their self-titled EP, which was their first release since leaving longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021.