Government announce first 135 music venues to receive emergency grants

The UK government have announced the first 135 grassroots music venues across England that will receive emergency grants from the £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport previously announced that £2.25million of that fund would be earmarked to help support the country’s venues.

The Emergency Grassroot Music Venues Fund has now been increased to £3.36million. The first grants to be taken with it will be shared between 135 venues across England who applied for support to help them keep their business going through the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Some of the venues who will receive funding in this round include Birmingham’s Sunflower Lounge, Brighton’s Green Door Store and Manchester’s Gorilla.

In a press release, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “This Government is here for culture and these grants today show we are determined to help our exceptional music industry weather the COVID storm and come back stronger. Grassroots music venues are where the magic starts and these emergency grants from our £1.57 billion fund will ensure these music venues survive to create the Adeles and Ed Sheerans of the future.

“I encourage music fans to help too by supporting music and cultural events as they start to get going again. We need a collective effort to help the things we love through COVID.”

Individual venues have been awarded up to £80,000 each, which will help them to cover on-going running costs such as rent and utilities.

Arts Council England CEO Darren Henley responded to the first round of grants in a statement, saying: “This much-welcomed emergency investment from the government into grassroots music venues will have a profoundly positive impact on England’s music ecology, and today’s news will mean a great deal to the many artists, audiences and communities they serve across the country. I’m pleased that the Arts Council has been able to use its expertise to administer this fund, ensuring that we are supporting music venues in these challenging times.”

Advertisement

Artists have also reacted to the news, with Frank Turner calling it a “positive step”. “I’m very pleased to see that the government’s headline announcement of the Culture Recovery Fund is now blossoming into practical assistance for grassroots music venues in dire need,” he said.

“These spaces are an irreplaceable part of the live music infrastructure in this country and play a vital role in building the careers of internationally successful artists and in our culture more generally. There is, as ever, more to be done, but this is a positive step for sure.”

You can see the full list of recipients so far below, divided by area.

South West

23 Bath St

Level 3

Madding Crowd Ltd

Motion Events Ltd

St Austell Band Club

The Barrel House

The Beau Nash Ltd

The Hutong Cafe

The Louisiana, Bristol

The Lounge Bar

The Old Bookshop

The Stage Door

Midlands

2funky Music Cafe

7E Youth Academy

Cafe Artum

Claptrap The Venue

Crank & Ratchet Bars

Crowdpleaser Club

CSLR Ltd

Escape Venue

Fife Street Social Club

Malty Cross

Meriden Bars

Morley Industries Ltd

Mustapha Bouameur

My Fest I val Events

Nightingale UK Ltd

Peggy’s Skylight

Soundhouse Leicester

Stamford Corn Exchange

The Musician Live Ltd

The Sunflower Lounge

Worleys Swan Limited

North

78 Sackville St Ltd

Alchemy Leeds Ltd

Alexander’s Live

Arts Bar LTD

Audio Collective Limited

Bar Thirty Two Ltd

Bloom Leisure Ltd

BlueberryHill Studios

Camp & Furnace

Creative Aristocracy Ltd

Deaf Institute

District 61 Jordan Street

Electric Church Ltd

Gorilla

Jimmy’s LPL Limited

Jimmy’s NQ Limited

Lancaster Castle

Laura King

Liverpool Olympia

Lughole

Matt and Phreds Mcr Ltd

Meraki Liverpool

N.i.a.m.o.s

Newmeds

Off The UK

Phase One Liverpool

Plain View Production

Recordjunkee

Redwood Bars

Salt Town Limited

Sidney & Matilda

Smithdown Social

Soundblast Limited

Soup Kitchen

SQDL t/a Boiler Shop

Ten Feet Tall

The Alhambra

The Peter Hat

The Stoller Hall

Theoldredbusstation

Think Tank

London

16 Screen Limited

Artsintheeast Ltd

Assorted Works Limited

Bush Hall (Music) Ltd

Columbo Jazz Limited

Columbo South Limited

Corsica Studios

Folklore

HAC

HND House Ltd

Kent Creative

Lateralize Ltd

M.O.T Venue Ltd

Matchstick Theatre Ltd

Nancy Wild

Oake Entertainment

Ormside Projects

Oval Space Holdings

Phoenix Artist Club

Pop Brixton Limited

Rizwan Shaikh

Seamus McCausland & Kathleen Fleming T/A The Windmill Public House

Servant Jazz Quarters

Sister Midnight Records

Society For The Advancement Of Black Arts

Stony Valley

The Amersham Arms

The CLF Art Cafe

The Hoxton Distillery

The Lexington

The Magic Garden

The Post Tottenham Ltd

The Sound Lounge Trust

The Victoria

Troubadour

Village Underground

Wild Honey Pie Limited

South East

Adrian Bell

Ark Culture

Brass Monkey

Concorde2 Limited

Elsewhere Records Ltd

Faces Bar And Lounge

Grand Elektra

Hitchin Club 85 Limited

Jamm Hot Ltd

Latest Bars Ltd

MK I I Ltd

Printers Playhouse

St James Events Ltd

Steve Iredale

The Bear Club

The Belfry Centre For Music & Arts

The Fairycroft House

The Green Door Store

The Jazz Cafe

The Lighthouse

The Pipeline

The Piper