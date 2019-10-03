Government share guide to touring Europe in event of no deal Brexit

The UK is currently set to leave the EU on October 31

The government have shared a guide to touring in Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The UK is currently set to leave the EU on October 31, however no withdrawal agreement is currently in place.

Now, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport have published a guide to touring the continent if the UK leaves Europe without a deal in place. The guide offers information for both people and objects, animals and equipment, breaking down the key things to consider before embarking on a tour.

Those travelling to the EU for work should have at least six months remaining on their UK passports and should check immigration rules for each individual EU Member State to confirm whether they will need additional work permits or visas. It is noted that travelling to Ireland will not be affected after Brexit.

The guide also gives advice on social security certificates and health and travel insurance, and covers taking vehicles – like tour vans – into the EU. If bands were to drive their own vehicle to countries in the EU, they would need to obtain a “green card” from their insurance company beforehand, as well as a GB sticker and, for some countries, an International Driving Permit.

In terms of objects and equipment, the government advise checking the customs processes for each country being travelled to and making sure you know the value of everything you’re taking with you.

The guide states that in the event of a no-deal Brexit it will not be possible to buy goods from or sell goods to the EU without an EORI number. The registration number can be obtained from HMRC and should be applied for “as soon as possible”.

To read the guide in full, visit the official government website here.

Last year, the CEO of UK Music warned that Brexit could pose a risk to the UK’s live music industry and touring acts.

“The ending of free movement with no waiver for musicians will put our fast-growing live music sector, that generates around £1 billion a year for the UK economy, at serious risk,” Michael Dugher wrote in an open letter. “The costly bureaucracy will make touring simply unviable for very many artists who need to earn a living and it delivers a hammer blow to development of future, world-leading British talent.”