Government warned over live music Brexit plans: “Without clarity, the business of touring could be irrevocably damaged”

The Musicians’ Union have continued to call for more action and clarity to protect the needs of touring artists in post-Brexit negotiations.

Last month, NME spoke to a number of industry experts and artists about how Brexit could have a “potentially devastating” impact on UK acts wishing to tour Europe – with many voicing their fears that the added expense, administration and manpower with make touring the EU completely unviable more the majority of less established artists.

A petition launched by the Musicians’ Union calling for a new ‘passport’ that will allow acts and crew to travel freely between EU member states and without new required carnets and permits has since been signed by over 80,000 people. However, the MU still want more information for the government – and remain concerned that “musicians’ jobs and livelihoods are all at risk”.

“People come to music via many different routes,” said the MU’s MU National Organiser for Live Performance, Dave Webster. “They often work multiple jobs. They are often low paid despite being very highly skilled. We doubt the Government’s proposed model will take any of that – or any of the other complexities of being a musician – into account.

He continued: “UK musicians working in the EU urgently need a reciprocal touring visa that is free or cheap, admin light, and removes the need for carnets and other unnecessary red tape, so that they can start booking in work after December 2020.

“A lot of the work musicians do is speculative, for example to build their fanbases or write songs. Already, traditional visa models do not work for them, which is why – alongside our partners in the industry including UK Music – we are calling for a Musicians’ Passport. Over 78,000 musicians and concerned parties agree with us and have already signed the petition calling for such a facility.”

He added: “The Musicians’ Passport would last a minimum of two years; be free or cheap; cover all EU member states; remove the need for carnets and other permits; plus cover road crew, technicians and other staff necessary for musicians to complete their work.”

MU Deputy General Secretary Naomi Pohl agreed that action needed to be taken urgently to secure the future of the UK’s £5.2billion music industry and the 190,000+ people that it employs.

“Many musicians rely on performing and touring in the EU to make a living,” she said. “Some of our members make their living working in the EU as freelance players, relying on crossing borders on a daily or weekly basis, often with very little notice. Others rely on the ability to tour in 27 other countries to build their fanbases, sell tickets and merch, to grow their careers. They will visit multiple countries often visiting the same country more than once. And they will travel with the instruments and equipment they need to do their job.

She added: “The same is true for musicians who work for orchestras and theatre producers on touring productions. Without clarity, the business of touring could be irrevocably damaged. We are proud to have fought for our membership of the EU. Now, we’re heading into uncharted territory.

“Our members’ rights as working musicians will not change until December 2020. But nobody knows what is coming after that date.”

This comes after the Home Office confirmed that musicians from outside the UK will need to apply for a visa and pay to perform in the country from 2021. EU and non-EU based creatives who wish to travel to the UK must prove they have nearly £1000 in savings in their account some 90 days before applying for the visa. The huge sum is considered to be proof that they can support themselves, unless they are already “fully approved (‘A-rated’)”.

Approached by NME, a government spokesman said that they were committed to “maintaining the generous provisions for visitors, which include the provisions for artists, entertainers and musicians”.

“Musicians and performers are a valued and important part of UK culture,” a government spokesman told NME. “The UK attracts world class artists, entertainers and musicians and that’s not going to change under the new system.

They added: “The rules already permit performers from around the world to take part in events, concerts and competitions without the need for formal sponsorship or a work visa and that will continue to be the case.”