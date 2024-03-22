Governor in Tennessee signs ELVIS act to protect musicians from AI deepfakes

A new act to protect musicians from AI deepfakes has been approved in Tennessee.

The Ensuring Likeness Voice And Image Security (ELVIS) bill seeks to protect artists’ voices and images from the misuse of AI.

Deepfakes are created using artificial intelligence to make a photo or video of someone by manipulating their face or body.

“From Beale Street to Broadway, to Bristol and beyond, Tennessee is known for our rich artistic heritage that tells the story of our great state,” Governor Bill Lee said while signing the legislation at the live music bar Robert’s Western World yesterday (March 21), according to Nashville’s local WKRN News 2.

“As the technology landscape evolves with artificial intelligence, I thank the General Assembly for its partnership in creating legal protection for our best-in-class artists and songwriters.”

The #ELVISact is Law in TN!👏 Thank you @GovBillLee and the TN legislature for championing this landmark new law that will curb the destructive practice of AI deepfakes and voice clones. This is a model for how to protect the very essence of an artist’s craft. 📸: @human_artistry pic.twitter.com/c9abUoYl0H — Artist Rights Alliance (@artistrightsnow) March 21, 2024

American Idol judge Luke Bryan and country artist Chris Janson were also in attendance to support the bill.

The former said: “What an amazing precedent to set for the state of Tennessee. The leaders of this are showing artists who are moving here following their dreams that our state protects what we work so hard for, and I personally want to thank all of our legislators and people who made this bill happen.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around what is going on with AI, but I know the ELVIS Act will help protect our voices.”

Dr. Moiya McTier, Human Artistry Campaign Senior Advisor added: “Fittingly named after one of the world’s most iconic voices, the ELVIS Act marks a history-defining moment – protecting us all from irresponsible and unethical AI. The Human Artistry Campaign applauds this strong, bipartisan effort to stop unauthorized AI-generated deepfakes and voice clones that steal essential parts of our individuality.

“The life’s work and irreplaceable contributions of the creative community to our culture deserve safeguards that allow AI technology to be used responsibly without violating anyone’s rights or appropriating their art.”

The move comes after several US politicians argued for the need for legislation to catch up with advancements in AI technology after graphic AI images of Taylor Swift circulated widely on social media in January.