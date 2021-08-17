Governors Ball and Louder Than Life are the latest US festivals to announce new COVID-19-related entry requirements for their upcoming events.

The measures have been put in place as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise across the States. Yesterday (August 16) saw 252,369 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country.

Both of the festivals will now require attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours of each day of attendance, to gain entry. At Louder Than Life, masks will also be required in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

“To protect the health of our fans, artists, staff and crew, all attendees will be required to show proof of either a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test,” Louder Than Life organisers wrote on Twitter.

“Safety is always our number one priority,” Governors Ball’s team wrote in their own statement. “As such, a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend the festival.”

Louder Than Life will take place in Louisville, Kentucky between September 23-26 and will feature performances from the likes of Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Korn, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

Gov Ball, meanwhile, will be held in New York between September 24-26 at its new location of Citi Field in Queens. The festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary, postponed from 2020, with sets from headliners Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin and Post Malone.

The NYC festival also announced a series of shows, dubbed After Dark, taking place at various venues around the city before and after the weekender. Freddie Gibbs, Earthgang, Muna and more will perform at the gigs – find more details on those at the festival’s website.

The festivals’ COVID requirements follow Live Nation announcing that all of its venues and festivals in both the UK and US will require attendees to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test. Venues across New York will also adopt new entry requirements that will need fans to show proof of at least one vaccination dose.