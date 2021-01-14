Governors Ball music festival to return in September

Governors Ball will return to New York in September after cancelling its 2020 instalment due to the pandemic.

The 2021 festival is scheduled for September 24-26. According to the festival’s FAQ, the lineup will be different from the cancelled June 2020 event and will be announced in the coming months.

Artists that were locked in to perform last year included Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen and Vampire Weekend.

Governors Ball was one of the first festivals to be cancelled due to the pandemic, with organisers pulling the plug in January last year. However, with the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, event producers Founders Entertainment said it is “hopeful” the event will proceed.

“We’re booking an amazing lineup and making sure all suggested safety protocols are followed. Rest assured that safety is our first priority and we are working closely with all city and state authorities on everything,” the festival website reads.

In an additional statement, reported by Billboard, a Founders representative said the team decided to move the event to September because it is “both more realistic and safer for all”. However, refunds will be available if the 2021 event does not go ahead.

“While there are still question marks and unknowns in the world, rest assured that we are working closely with city and state authorities to ensure that the next Gov Ball will be a safe and amazing experience.”