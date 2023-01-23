Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and more announced for Bluedot Festival 2023

Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and Leftfield have been announced to headline Bluedot Festival 2023.

They will join the previously announced composer Max Richter at this year’s instalment of the music, science and culture festival which takes place at the Jodrell Bank Observatory, Cheshire from July 20–23, 2023.

Young Fathers, Django Django, CMAT, Lava La Rue, Big Joanie, Annie Mac and many are also on the bill.

Advertisement

You can check out the full line-up so far below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27 at 10am GMT, and you can buy tickets here.

bluedot 2023 revealed… WIN 4 VIP WEEKEND TICKETS and BOUTIQUE CAMPING – like this post & RT to enter! – ⏰ You now have 48 hours to sign-up for access to our exclusive pre-sale on Thursday from 10am. Sign up now at https://t.co/0UZHVJUnKV pic.twitter.com/qLrqBpbZjn — bluedot (@bluedotfestival) January 23, 2023

The first science names for 2023 have also been announced, including BBC Sky at Nights Christ Lintott and Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Braniac Live and climate change researcher and author, Mike Berners-Lee. The full science bill is due to be announced in the coming weeks.

There will also be a screening and in conversation with Moonage Daydream director, writer and producer Brett Morgan, along with talks from Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, Lias Saoudi of Fat White Family, and Lush frontwoman Miki Berenyi, last year released the book Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me From Success.

“As we announce the line-up for the 6th edition of bluedot it’s with great pride in the team behind the show. From day one the festival has been ambitious in its programming and mission,” festival director Ben Robinson said in a press statement.

“Looking at the scale of iconic talent, breadth of genres & one off moments it really has matured into a very special vent. Thanks to everyone who’s continued to support the idea of bluedot, we look forward to gathering together again beneath the telescope with you all.”

Advertisement

Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy were among acts to perform at last year’s Bluedot Festival.

Grace Jones, meanwhile, will also headline this year’s Camp Bestival alongside Craig David and The Kooks at the festival’s Dorset site at Lulworth Castle from July 27-30, 2023.

The musical icon last year closed out last year’s Meltdown Festival in London, which she curated.

In a five-star review, NME described the performance as “brilliant, unbridled chaos from one of the greats”.