Grace Jones teases return to music with studio photo

It’s been a while

Grace Jones has teased her return to music with a photo of a recording studio.

She posted the picture of the recording setup to Instagram yesterday (September 10). It was Jones’ first post in two months. “Something wicked this way comes!” she wrote in the caption. See it below:

Though the disco icon has been active on the touring circuit, headlining Brighton Pride earlier this year, she has been mostly quiet on the recording front. She last appeared on the Gorillaz song ‘Charger’ from their 2017 record, ‘Humanz’, and in 2014 contributed the song ‘Original Beast’ to the soundtrack Lorde curated for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. Her last studio album was ‘Hurricane’, released in 2008.

Jones most recently made headlines for reportedly quitting the new James Bond film. “It turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie, and took her brief cameo as a slight,” a source told The Sun. She was due to cameo in No Time to Die more than 30 years after starring as the villain May Day opposite Roger Moore’s 007 in A View To Kill.

Last year, Jones was the subject of a 2018 documentary by Sophie Fiennes, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami. She also published her autobiography, I’ll Never Write My Memoirs, in 2015.