Grace Jones to headline South Facing Festival Presents Love Motion at London’s Crystal Palace Bowl

Other acts set to play the day festival include Róisín Murphy, Horse Meat Disco, Oli Keens and more

By Anagricel Duran
Grace Jones. Credit: Lawrence Watson
Grace Jones. Credit: Lawrence Watson

Grace Jones has been announced as the headliner for London’s South Facing Festival’s special Love Motion all-dayer.

Taking place at London’s Crystal Palace Bowl on July 26, the all-day fest will also see the likes of Róisín Murphy, Horse Meat Disco, Oli Keens and more perform throughout the day. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 2 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

The Jamaican musician and fashion icon will also be performing at West Yorkshire’s Halifax Piece Hall, as part of the venue’s Live at the Piece Hall series in the Summer of 2024.

Love Motion day festival poster. Credit: PRESS
Love Motion day festival poster. Credit: PRESS

Jones is best known for her hits ‘Pull Up To The Bumper’, ‘My Jamaican Guy’ and ‘Slave To The Rhythm’. Her last full length release was 2008’s ‘Hurricane’. Since then she has released compilation records and has collaborated with the likes of Brigitte Fontaine, Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe and Gorillaz.

In 2023, the singer played a handful of festival dates, including Cheshire’s Bluedot Festival alongside PavementRoisin MurphyLeftfieldMax RichterYoung FathersDjango Django, and more. She also headlined East Sussex’s Love Supreme alongside fellow headliner Little SimzYussef DayesGreentea Peng and more.

The previous year, she also curated the 2022 edition of Meltdown Festival, which was delayed by two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That festival featured performances from PeachesHot ChipDry CleaningAngélique KidjoSky Ferreira, and more. She was also given a guest feature on Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’, on the track ‘MOVE’.

Jones’ performance at the 2022 Meltdown Festival was awarded five stars by NME, with El Hunt praising the chaotic energy she brought to the stage, writing: “As a pair of pleading Southbank staff helplessly look on, she closes with a lone rendition of ‘La Vie En Rose’ (originally by Édith Piaf) with lit cigarette in hand, before nonchalantly ambling off stage mere seconds before she’s shut down. It’s Grace Jones’ world, and we’re just living in it.”

