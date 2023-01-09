Gracie Abrams announces debut album ‘Good Riddance’, with new single out this week

Gracie Abrams has announced details of her debut album ‘Good Riddance’, which is due to be released on February 24.

The musician, who has been working with The National‘s Aaron Dessner on her new music, revealed the news on social media, sharing a statement alongside the cover art.

“It’s difficult to imagine these songs living anywhere other than my most secret places, but Aaron reminded me that holding space for brutal honesty in songwriting is kind of the whole point.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I feel an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album. Writing this record allowed me to grow up in ways I needed to.

“It forced me to reflect and be accountable. It allowed me to walk away from versions of myself that I no longer recognized. It allowed me to let go.”

You can pre-save ‘Good Riddance’ here.

MY DEBUT ALBUM “Good Riddance” OUT FEBRUARY 24TH… “Where do we go now?” out January 13th… https://t.co/F6Ibt0HcQV pic.twitter.com/xKBmID1Ddv — Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams) January 9, 2023

Abrams also announced that she would be releasing new single ‘Where do we go now?’ this Friday (January 13).

In response to the news about the album and single Dessner shared his own post on Instagram, writing: “Working with her has been one of the most natural and effortless collaborations I’ve ever experienced.”

Advertisement

“Every day I would start a new “sketch”, an instrumental idea that I would develop and record,” he added. “While I was doing this, Gracie would sit on the couch or pace around the room, sometimes directing me if she heard something different, while writing the words and melodies to what I was simultaneously recording. In this way, we often made two or three new songs a day, more than that, we learned to trust each other’s instincts and became close friends.”

The musician previously spoke to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2022, where she discussed her songwriting process and what it’s like to work with Dessner.

“Aaron is who I’ve been working with the most the past year,” she said. “What I appreciate so much about him is that he really leans into creating a world with the projects we’re working on right now. I have gotten super lost in those worlds, and I love what that feels like. Anytime I get close to that feeling, it’s worth spending some time there for sure.”

In other news, Abrams is due to join Taylor Swift on the US leg of ‘The Eras Tour’ later this year. Find any remaining tickets here.