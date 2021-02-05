Graham Costello announces new album ‘Second Lives’ and shares ‘Eudaimonia’

Graham Costello has announced ‘Second Lives’, a new album with his ensemble STRATA – you can hear his new single ‘Eudaimonia’ below.

The Glasgow-based drummer and composer is set to release ‘Second Lives’ on May 7 via Gearbox Records, and it’ll be the follow-up to Costello and STRATA’s 2019 debut ‘OBELISK’.

Speaking about the upcoming instrumental record, Costello said that ‘Second Lives”s more personal direction comes from “my evolution as a person [aligning] with my evolution as a musician.”

Advertisement

Previewing ‘Second Lives’ today (February 5) Costello has shared the single ‘Eudaimonia’, which you can hear in the below cinema iloobia-animated video.

“‘Second Lives’ is a far more personal album, exploring many themes: one in particular being the process of growing as a human being,” Costello added in a statement about his new material with STRATA.

“Within the album, ‘Eudaimonia’ represents the visualising and striving for inner calm and overall happiness – accepting as well that this path will be long.”

Costello’s bandmates in STRATA include Harry Weir (tenor saxophone), Liam Shortall (trombone), Fergus McCreadie (piano), Joe Williamson (guitar) and Mark Hendry (electric bass).

You can see the tracklist for Costello and STRATA’s new album ‘Second Lives’ below.

Advertisement

Side A

အစ

Eudaimonia

Legion

Iris

The Colossus

Circularity

Side B

Impetu

Snowblind

Arrowhead

Ataraxia

Second Lives

Costello released two singles in 2020, ‘Cygnus’ and ‘Lyra’.