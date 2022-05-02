Graham Coxon and Elinor Dougal’s The Waeve announce second London show

Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall‘s new project The WAEVE have announced a second London show, due to high demand.

The former Blur guitarist-turned-solo star and the former Pipettes member-turned-Mark Ronson collaborator previously shared details of an intimate launch show at The Lexington set for May 4.

Following that gig selling out, The WAEVE have shared that they’ll be playing on May 6 as well. The new date will follow the release of their single ‘Something Pretty’ which is set to drop on May 5 via Transgressive Records. Tickets for the new date are available here.

One week to go – The WAEVE will be performing a second show at @TheLexington, London on Friday 6th May. Limited tickets now remaining, don't miss out: https://t.co/oHUG4DsYAk pic.twitter.com/pjX0qzHXUS — The WAEVE (@The_Waeve) April 29, 2022

“We are greatly looking forward to unleashing our new sound live at the Lexington,” the band previously said in a statement. “We’ve been locked away, busy translating the varied sounds of our songs into a dynamic live show, with the help of some great musician friends. We invite you to surrender to the world of The WAEVE.”

The duo came together after exchanging messages during the lockdown Christmas of 2020. They soon started writing songs before their collaboration “gave rise to an unexpected sonic universe”, a statement explains.

Inspired by “a shared love of English folk music, storytelling and the associated landscapes of this beleaguered island,” their music soon turned into something of their own, with “a cinematic breadth whilst maintaining an honest intimacy” and “guitars, saxophones AND strings lifting the songs into other stratospheres”. Their upcoming music is said to speak to “themes of oblivion and surrender, juxtaposed with suggestions of hopefulness and light”.

Last year saw Coxon release the comic book score album ‘Superstate‘, as well as tease more activity from Blur. After bandmate Damon Albarn claimed that Blur had been in talks and “had an idea” of how to make their return, the guitarist told NME: “I was privy to that discussion. It started as a discussion, but didn’t really end as one.”

Asked if he was too busy with various projects to pursue a Blur reunion, he told us: “Having a lot on your plate is a sort of chaos. It’s like a massive English breakfast at the moment. If someone snuck on a grilled tomato I probably wouldn’t notice. I’m up for it if everyone digs the idea.”

The WAEVE are also set to play The Great Escape Festival in Brighton on May 12.