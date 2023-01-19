Graham Coxon responds to Liam Gallagher’s claim Noel has been “begging for forgiveness”

Graham Coxon has responded to Liam Gallagher‘s claim that Noel has recently been in touch in an attempt to reconcile.

Yesterday (January 18), Liam took to Twitter to say that his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate had been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”, adding: “bless him [he] wants to meet up.”

The singer then asked his followers: “what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off [?]”

Predictably, many of LG’s fans expressed their excitement over the news and called on him to make amends with Noel.

Among those to respond was one of the Gallagher brothers’ former Britpop rivals, Blur guitarist Coxon. “Do it,” he replied to Liam’s tweet.

This summer will see Blur reunite for their first headline shows since 2015, with their schedule including two huge dates at Wembley Stadium in London.

Do it. — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) January 18, 2023

Recent activity between the Gallaghers suggests an Oasis return could be more likely than ever.

Noel said earlier this week that he would “never say never” to an Oasis comeback. However, the musician added that “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances” for the band to get back onstage together.

Last October, Noel said there was “no point” in an Oasis reunion because the group still sell “as many records now” as they did when they were active.

Liam, meanwhile, has expressed his desire to bring the band back on numerous occasions in recent years. In early 2022, LG said Oasis “should never have split up” and that he would “love” them to get back together.

Speaking to NME in 2020, Liam claimed that an Oasis return would happen “very fucking soon” because he believes Noel is “greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen”.

The brothers appeared to be embroiled in a fresh feud late last year, after Liam claimed there were no Oasis songs in his Knebworth 22 documentary because “angry squirt” Noel Gallagher “blocked them”. Liam also recently hit back at critics of him singing Oasis tracks at his solo gigs.

In other news, Noel Gallagher is due to release his fourth High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’ on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.