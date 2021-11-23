The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been revealed, with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Cole, and Jon Batiste leading the way with the most nods.

The official Grammys YouTube hosted a livestream today (November 23) for the announcement, with the ceremony confirmed to be broadcast live via CBS from Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.

J. Cole leads the way with the most rap nominations (in Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song) while Jon Batiste traverses Americana Roots and R&B categories as well as Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever‘ is recognised in the Record, Song and Album of the Year categories. Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More‘ (ft. SZA) gains nods in the Record and Song of the Year categories – and ‘Planet Her’ lands in Album of the Year.

Justin Bieber is also nominated for his single, ‘Peaches’, with Daniel Cesar and Giveon.

Among those in the Best New Artist category are: Finneas, Japanese Breakfast, Glass Animals, Arlo Parks and Olivia Rodrigo.

See the full list of Grammys 2022 nominations below:

Record of the Year

ABBA – ‘I Still Have Faith In You’

Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – ‘I Get A Kick Out of You’

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’

Doja Cat, SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste – ‘We Are’

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘Love For Sale’

Justin Bieber – ‘Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)’

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – ‘A Beautiful Noise’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Doja Cat, SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right On Time’

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – ‘Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)’

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour’

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – ‘Hero’

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – ‘Loom’

James Blake – ‘Before’

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Heartbreak’

Caribou – ‘You Can Do It’

Rüfüs du Sol – ‘Alive’

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – ‘Shore’

Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Japanese Breakfast – ‘Jubilee’

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’

St. Vincent – ‘Daddy’s Home’

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Lost You’

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

H.E.R. – ‘Damage’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – ‘New Light’

Cory Henry – ‘Something To Say’

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Mood Valiant’

Lucky Daye – ‘Table For Two’

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – ‘Dinner Party: Dessert’

Masego – ‘Studying Abroad: Extended Stay’

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Cardi B – ‘Up’

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​’My Life’

Drake, Future, Young Thug – ‘Way Too Sexy’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Thot Shit’

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘I Need You’

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – ‘Bring It On Home’

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – ‘Born Again’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’

Lucky Dave, Yebba – ‘How Much Can A Heart Take’

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – ‘The Off-Season’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Nas – ‘King’s Disease 2’

Tyler, the Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – ‘Pride Is The Devil’

Doja Cat – ‘Need to Know’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – ‘WusYaName’

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – ‘Hurricane’

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – ‘Bath Salts’

Saweetie, Doja Cat – ‘Best Friend’

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Kanye West, Jay-Z – ‘Jail’

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ‘​​My Life’

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán – ‘Vértigo’

Paula Arenas – ‘Mis Amores’

Ricardo Arjona – ‘Hecho A La Antigua’

Camilo – ‘Mis Manos’

Alex Cuba – ‘Mendó’

Selena Gomez – ‘Revelación’

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’

Billy Strings – ‘Love and Regret’

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – ‘I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free’

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – ‘Same Devil’

Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – ‘Avalon’

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – ‘Call Me A Fool’

Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’

Yola – ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’

Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – ‘Downhill From Everywhere’

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – ‘Leftover Feelings’

Los Lobos – ‘Native Sons’

Allison Russell – ‘Outside Child’

Yola – ‘Stand for Myself’

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – ‘Renewal’

Béla Fleck – ‘My Bluegrass Heart’

The Infamous Stringdusters – ‘A Tribute To Bill Monroe’

Sturgill Simpson – ‘Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)’

Rhonda Vincent – ‘Music Is What I See’

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – ‘100 Years of Blues’

Blues Traveler – ‘Traveler’s Blues’

Cedric Burnside – ‘I Be Trying’

Guy Davis – ‘Be Ready When I Call You’

Kim Watson – ‘Take Me Back’

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – ‘Delta Kream’

Joe Bonamassa – ‘Royal Tea’

Shemekia Copeland – ‘Uncivil War’

Steve Cropper – ‘Fire It Up’

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – ‘662’

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – ‘One Night Lonely (Live)’

Tyler Childers – ‘Long Violent History’

Madison Cunningham – ‘Wednesday (Extended Edition)’

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – ‘They’re Calling Me Home’

Sarah Jarosz – ‘Blue Heron Suite’

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – ‘Live In New Orleans!’

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – ‘Bloodstains and Teardrops’

Chia Wa – ‘My People’

Corey Ledet Zydaco – ‘Corey Ledet Zydaco’

Kalani Pe’a – ‘Kau Ka Pe’a’

Best Reggae Album

Etana – ‘Pamoja’

Gramps Morgan – ‘Positive Vibration’

Sean Paul – ‘Live N Livin’

Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – ‘Beauty In the Silence’

Spice – ’10’

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.’

Daniel Ho & Friends – ‘East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert’

Angélique Kidjo – ‘Mother Nature’

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – ‘Legacy +’

Wizkid – ‘Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition’

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – ‘Brothers’

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – ‘Divine Tides’

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – ‘Pangaea’

Opium Moon – ‘Night + Day’

Laura Sullivan – ‘Pieces of Forever’

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías – ‘Cinema’

Yebba – ‘Dawn’

Low – ‘Hey What’

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – ‘Love For Sale’

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – ‘Notes With Attachments’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul – ‘Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)’

Papa Roach – ‘Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)’

K. D. Lang – ‘Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)’

Zedd, Griff – ‘Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)’

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – ‘Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)’

Deftones – ‘Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)’

PVA – ‘Talks (Mura Masa Remix)’

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang – ‘Bolstad: Tomba Sonora’

Booka Shade – ‘Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)’

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – ‘Fryd’

Alain Mallet – ‘Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage’

Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – ‘Soundtrack of the American Soldier’

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – ‘Alicia’

Patricia Barber – ‘Clique’

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

Steven Wilson – ‘The Future Bites’

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – ‘Stille Grender’

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – ‘Archetypes’

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – ‘Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears’

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – ‘Beethoven Symphony No. 9’

Chanticleer – ‘Chanticleer Sings Christmas’

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – ‘Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand’

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – ‘Double Dealin’’

Rachel Eckroth – ‘The Garden’

Taylor Eigsti – ‘Tree Falls’

Steve Gadd Band – ‘At Blue Note Tokyo’

Mark Lettieri – ‘Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2’