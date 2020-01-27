News Music News

Grammy Awards: Usher’s musical tribute to Prince divides fans

He delivered a medley of The Purple One's biggest hits

Nick Reilly
Usher and FKA twigs perform at the 2020 Grammys (Pic: Getty)

Usher has firmly split fans down the middle after delivering his tribute performance to Prince at the Grammys last night.

Almost four years after the music legend died of an accidental overdose, his legacy was honoured with a performance which saw Usher delivering a medley of Prince’s most recognisable hits.

As he performed tracks such as ‘Kiss’ and ‘When Doves Cry’, Usher was joined by Sheila E on drums, while FKA twigs danced next to him and performed on a pole.

Advertisement

But in the wake of the performance, fans were firmly split into two camps. While some claimed that it was a worthy tribute to the Purple One, others argued that FKA twigs was sorely underused.

“So FKA twigs is being reduced by an Usher backup dancer now?,” asked one user.

Another said: “Not a fan of FKA Twigs being reduced to a pole dancer while Usher sings, even if it is a Prince tribute.”

Advertisement

While FKA twigs later clarified that she was not asked to sing, others were quick to hail it as a performance worthy of Prince’s mercurial talent.

“Usher killed that shit….He murder the #GRAMMYS stage. He did the purple one/Prince proud,” said one user.

John Legend added: “Just wanna say Usher gave a GOAT level performance tonight in tribute to Prince. He is incredibly gifted and works as hard as anyone in this business. I’ve been watching his meticulous preparation since @KanyeWeat and I opened for him in 04. Inspiring to watch him do his thing.”

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Billie Eilish made history by taking home the awards for all four major categories – picking up Album Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for ‘Bad Guy’.

The night also saw performances from the likes of Eilish, Grande, Lizzo, and Aerosmith, who performed without their drummer Joey Kramer. Lil Nas X also performed with some of the artists who collaborated with him on the various remixes of his hit single ‘Old Town Road’, including DiploBilly Ray Cyrus and BTS.

The ceremony also saw the emotional live comeback of Demi Lovato, after almost two years away from the stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Film News

Entertainment world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash

Matthew Neale -
RIP Kobe Bryant
Read more
Music News

Here are all the winners from the 2020 Grammys

Rhian Daly -
Performances on the night will came from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Lil Nas X
Read more
Live Reviews

Slipknot at The O2, London: The masked menaces where they belong – with as many people as possible

The O2, London – Saturday January 25, 2020
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.