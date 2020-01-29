Grammy seat-filler from Leeds mistaken for Billie Eilish’s grandad

A businessman from Leeds has spoken about his experience of being a seat-filler at this year’s Grammy Awards, revealing that he was mistaken for Billie Eilish’s grandad during the ceremony.

Eilish became the youngest-ever recipient of the ‘Big Four’ on Sunday night (January 26) as she scooped Grammys for Best New Artist and Song, Record, and Album of the Year.

Terry George, a businessman from Leeds, was seen sitting behind Eilish during the ceremony after he gained entry by winning a spot in a ballot to be a “seat-filler”. These are the people who fill the prime on-camera seats in the main auditorium whenever the major artists have vacated their spot to either go on stage, backstage or to the bathroom.

George has now spoken about his experience of meeting Eilish and her songwriting partner and brother Finneas at this year’s ceremony.

“I felt part of the entourage,” George told the BBC. “I don’t know if [Eilish] was just overwhelmed with the whole emotion of it all, but she and her brother grabbed my hand and shook it when they came back down [from the stage].

“Just being there, hearing the gasps and hugging people around them like their mum, I just felt quite caught up in it all. It was pretty incredible really.”

It’s a night I won't forget. When @billieeilish scooped up 5 Grammys. She was almost embarrassed by her own success. So humbled! Such privilege sitting with her and her beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/RlhDU7Kv2F — Terry George (@TerryGeorge) January 27, 2020

George said that he managed to briefly speak to Eilish during the ceremony.

“She looked round to me and caught my eye, and I said, ‘What are you going to do if you win this next one?'” he recalled.

“She was clenching her hands really tight and really gasping, and she said, ‘Oh, my goodness, I don’t know what I’m going to do, I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ You could hear the anticipation in her voice.”

George also revealed that, due to his seating position, he was frequently mistaken for Eilish’s grandad by other attendees.

“People kept saying to me, ‘Are you her grandad?'” he said. “I thought, I’m not that old. Maybe I am actually! I just smiled. I thought it was kind of funny.”

Lewis Capaldi revealed after the ceremony that he was mistaken for a seat-filler while attending this year’s Grammys.