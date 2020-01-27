The Grammy Awards have come under fire for the ‘In Memoriam’ video that featured in yesterday’s ceremony (January 26) following a number of high-profile omissions.

Read more: The biggest talking points from the 2020 Grammys

The final video tribute featured the likes of Nipsey Hussle, Juice WRLD, Daniel Johnston, Ginger Baker, Rush drummer Neil Peart and former Pixies bassist Kim Shattuck.

You can see the Grammys’ “… Remembers Those We Lost in 2019” video below.

Advertisement

Fans have highlighted, however, that a host of major musicians who died in the last 12 months were not featured in the tribute, including The Prodigy‘s Keith Flint, Scott Walker, Talk Talk singer Mark Hollis, Silver Jews frontman David Berman and Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill.

The only thing you need to know about the Grammys is that they didn’t include Scott Walker, Mark Hollis, David Berman, Norma Tanega, Robert Hunter, Keith Flint, or Bushwick Bill in their in memoriam. Lil Nas X was great though. — Jesse Locke (@wipeoutbeat) January 27, 2020

Left off the #Grammys' In Memoriam segment tonight: David Berman, Scott Walker, Keith Flint, Bushwick Bill, Mark Hollis, Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, and Ranking Roger. Not cool! — Lÿndsey Parker (@lyndseyparker) January 27, 2020

I know the #GRAMMYs gets a lot of shit for leaving off prominent people in its In Memoriam segment, but my God, how do you leave off the following? And spelling Ric Ocasek’s name wrong? Jeez. Bushwick Bill (Geto Boys)

Keith Flint (The Prodigy)

Ranking Roger (English Beat) — Brooklywood™ (@Brooklywood) January 27, 2020

The video also drew criticism for misspelling the names of Ric Ocasek, the late frontman of The Cars who died last September, and Spanish singer Camilo Sesto. They were erroneously referred to as ‘Rick’ and ‘Camile’ respectively.

Advertisement

Man if you gone put somebody in your fucking In Memoriam get their fucking name right @RecordingAcad It’s CAMILO SESTO NOT CAMILE SMFH pic.twitter.com/vY4CXFEKne — SANTOS (@_R0NI_) January 27, 2020

Yesterday’s ceremony did see a tribute to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was remembered in a performance by Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men following the tragic news of his death just hours before the ceremony.

Elsewhere at the Grammys, Billie Eilish made history by becoming both the first woman and only the second artist ever to take home all of the ‘big four’ awards.

Eilish won in the album (for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’), record and song (both for ‘Bad Guy’) of the year categories, as well taking home the prize for Best New Artist.