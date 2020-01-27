News Music News

Fans slam the Grammys after Keith Flint, Scott Walker and more are omitted from ‘In Memoriam’ video

Other musicians' names were misspelled

Patrick Clarke

Keith Flint, Bushwick Bill and Scott Walker CREDIT: Getty Images

The Grammy Awards have come under fire for the ‘In Memoriam’ video that featured in yesterday’s ceremony (January 26) following a number of high-profile omissions.

The final video tribute featured the likes of Nipsey Hussle, Juice WRLD, Daniel Johnston, Ginger Baker, Rush drummer Neil Peart and former Pixies bassist Kim Shattuck.

You can see the Grammys’ “… Remembers Those We Lost in 2019” video below.

Fans have highlighted, however, that a host of major musicians who died in the last 12 months were not featured in the tribute, including The Prodigy‘s Keith Flint, Scott Walker, Talk Talk singer Mark Hollis, Silver Jews frontman David Berman and Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill.

The video also drew criticism for misspelling the names of Ric Ocasek, the late frontman of The Cars who died last September, and Spanish singer Camilo Sesto. They were erroneously referred to as ‘Rick’ and ‘Camile’ respectively.

Yesterday’s ceremony did see a tribute to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was remembered in a performance by Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men following the tragic news of his death just hours before the ceremony.

Elsewhere at the Grammys, Billie Eilish made history by becoming both the first woman and only the second artist ever to take home all of the ‘big four’ awards.

Eilish won in the album (for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’), record and song (both for ‘Bad Guy’) of the year categories, as well taking home the prize for Best New Artist.

