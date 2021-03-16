Grammys 2021 TV broadcast ratings hit record lows

The 2021 Grammy Awards broadcast has seen record-low ratings this year.

7.89million viewers tuned in to watch the show on Sunday (March 14), which is less than half the number of people who watched the ceremony in 2020.

According to figures provided by Nielsen, obtained by Variety, the 2021 Grammys drew a 1.9 rating among 18-49 year old adults. In 2020, the ceremony drew a 4.8 rating in the same age group and was watched by an average of 16.54million viewers.

The viewership figures have been steadily declining over the last few years, as the Recording Academy confirmed the 2020 awards had the lowest viewership figure since 2008, which was 17.8million, and the fourth lowest ratings since 1988.

The 2021 ratings have not yet taken into consideration the live telecast on the west coast, or data figures from home viewings.

This year’s Grammys saw Taylor Swift win Album of the Year for ‘folklore’, becoming the first woman to win the award three times, and in three different genres.

Reviewing ‘folklore’ upon its release, NME wrote: “‘folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different.”

After winning the Album Of The Year award, Swift, along with her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, also played a three-song medley from the 2020 albums at the ceremony.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2021 Grammy Awards here.