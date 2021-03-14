The Grammys 2021 will take place tonight (March 14) and will be broadcast virtually from Los Angeles.

Beyoncé is up for the most awards with nine nominations. Following her, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift are all in the running for six trophies, while Brittany Howard, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers and Justin Bieber could all walk home with multiple wins.

The main awards ceremony, which begins at 12am GMT, will kick off with a performance from Harry Styles. Other performers on the night include BTS, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Haim, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Post Malone and more.

Advertisement

Before that, a premiere ceremony will begin at 7pm GMT and will be livestreamed on the official Grammys website. Hosted by Jhené Aiko, the event will see the majority of the 2021 winners revealed, with only the “general field” categories left for the televised ceremony.

The Grammys 2021 has been preceded by controversy, with The Weeknd saying he will no longer allow his label to submit his music for consideration. The star was thought to be a shoo-in for multiple nominations for his album ‘After Hours’, but was not given any nods in the shortlists.

Follow along with the Grammys 2021 winners as they’re announced below. Winners will be highlighted in bold.

The Grammys 2021 winners are as follows:

Record Of The Year

‘Black Parade’, Beyoncé

‘Colors’, Black Pumas

‘Rockstar’, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

‘Say So’, Doja Cat

‘Everything I Wanted’, Billie Eilish

‘Don’t Start Now’, Dua Lipa

‘Circles’, Post Malone

‘Savage’, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album Of The Year

Advertisement

‘Chilombo’, Jhené Aiko

‘Black Pumas’, Black Pumas

‘Everyday Life’, Coldplay

‘Djesse Vol.3’, Jacob Collier

‘Women In Music Pt. III’, Haim

‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa

‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, Post Malone

‘Folklore’, Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

‘Black Parade’, Beyoncé

‘The Box’, Roddy Ricch

‘Cardigan’, Taylor Swift

‘Circles’, Post Malone

‘Don’t Start Now’, Dua Lipa

‘Everything I Wanted’, Billie Eilish

‘I Can’t Breathe’, H.E.R.

‘If The World Was Ending’, JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Yummy’, Justin Bieber

‘Say So’, Doja Cat

‘Everything I Wanted’, Billie Eilish

‘Don’t Start Now’, Dua Lipa

‘Watermelon Sugar’, Harry Styles

‘Cardigan’, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

‘Un Dia (One Day)’, J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

‘Intentions’, Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

‘Dynamite’, BTS

‘Rain On Me’, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

‘Exile’, Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

‘Blue Umbrella’, Daniel Tashian

‘True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter’, Harry Connick Jr.

‘American Standard’, James Taylor

‘Unfollow The Rules’, Rufus Wainwright

‘Judy’, Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘Changes’, Justin Bieber

‘Chromatica’, Lady Gaga

‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa

‘Fine Line’, Harry Styles

‘Folklore’, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

‘On My Mind’, Diplo & Sidepiece

‘My High’, Disclosure featuring Aminé & Slowthai

‘The Difference’, Flume featuring Toro y Moi

‘Both Of Us’, Jayda G

’10%’, Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis – winner

Best Dance/Electronic Album

‘Kick I’, Arca

‘Planet’s Mad’, Baauer

‘Energy’, Disclosure

‘Bubba’, Kaytranada – winner

‘Good Faith’, Madeon

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

‘Axiom’, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

‘Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard’, Jon Batiste

‘Take The Stairs’, Black Violin

‘Americana’, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’, Snarky Puppy – winner

Best Rock Performance

‘Shameika’, Fiona Apple

‘Not’, Big Thief

‘Kyoto’, Phoebe Bridgers

‘The Steps’, Haim

‘Stay High’, Brittany Howard

‘Daylight’, Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

‘Bum-Rush’, Body Count

‘Underneath’, Code Orange

‘The In-Between’, In This Moment

‘Bloodmoney’, Poppy

‘Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Ace) – Live’, Power Trip

Best Rock Song

‘Kyoto’, Phoebe Bridgers

‘Lost In Yesterday’, Tame Impala

‘Not’, Big Thief

‘Shameika’, Fiona Apple

‘Stay High’, Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album

‘A Hero’s Death’, Fontaines D.C.

‘Kiwanuka’, Michael Kiwanuka

‘Daylight’, Grace Potter

‘Sound & Fury’, Sturgill Simpson

‘The New Abnormal’, The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

‘Fetch The Boltcutters’, Fiona Apple

‘Hyperspace’, Beck – winner

‘Punisher’, Phoebe Bridgers

‘Jamie’, Brittany Howard

‘The Slow Rush’, Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

‘Lightning & Thunder’, Jhené Aiko & John Legend

‘Black Parade’, Beyoncé

‘All I Need’, Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

‘Goat Head’, Brittany Howard

‘See Me’, Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

‘Sit On Down’, The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

‘Wonder What She Thinks Of Me’, Chloe X Halle

‘Let Me Go’, Mykal Kilgore

‘Anything For You’, Ledisi

‘Distance’, Yebba

Best R&B Song

‘Better Than I Imagined’, Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

‘Black Parade’, Beyoncé

‘Collide’, Tiana Major9 & Earthgang

‘Do It’, Chloe X Halle

‘Slow Down’, Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

‘Chilombo’, Jhené Aiko

‘Ungodly Hour’, Chloe X Halle

‘Free Nationals’, Free Nationals

‘Fuck Yo Feelings’, Robert Glasper

‘It Is What It Is’, Thundercat

Best R&B Album

‘Happy 2 Be Here’, Ant Clemons

‘Take Time’, Giveon

‘To Feel Love/D’, Luke James

‘Bigger Love’, John Legend

‘All Rise’, Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance

‘Deep Reverence’, Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

‘Bop’, DaBaby

‘What’s Poppin’, Jack Harlow

‘The Bigger Picture’, Lil Baby

‘Savage’, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

‘Dior’, Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

‘Rockstar’, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

‘Laugh Now Cry Later’, Drake featuring Lil Durk

‘Lockdown’, Anderson .Paak

‘The Box’, Roddy Ricch

‘Highest In The Room’, Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

‘The Bigger Picture’, Lil Baby

‘The Box’, Roddy Ricch

‘Laugh Now Cry Later’, Drake featuring Lil Durk

‘Rockstar’, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

‘Savage’, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

‘Black Habits’, D Smoke

‘Alfredo’, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

‘A Written Testimony’, Jay Electronica

‘King’s Disease’, Nas

‘The Allegory’, Royce Da 5’9”

Best Country Solo Performance

‘Stick That In Your Country Song’, Eric Church

‘Who You Thought I Was’, Brandy Clark

‘When My Amy Prays’, Vince Gill

‘Black Like Me’, Mickey Guyton

‘Bluebird’, Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

‘All Night’, Brothers Osborne

’10,000 Hours’, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

‘Ocean’, Lady A

‘Sugar Coat’, Little Big Town

‘Some People Do’, Old Dominion

Best Country Song

‘Bluebird’, Miranda Lambert

‘The Bones’, Maren Morris

‘Crowded Table’, The Highwomen

‘More Hearts Than Mine’, Ingrid Andress

‘Some People Do’, Old Dominion

Best Country Album

‘Lady Like’, Ingrid Andress

‘Your Life Is A Record’, Brandy Clark

‘Wildcard’, Miranda Lambert

‘Nightfall’, Little Big Town

‘Never Will’, Ashley McBryde

Best New Age Album

‘Songs From The Bardo’, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

‘Periphery’, Priya Darshini

‘Form//Less’, Superposition

‘More Guitar Stories’, Jim “Kimo” West – winner

‘Meditations’, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

‘Guinnevere’, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

‘Pachamama’, Regina Carter

‘Celia’, Gerald Clayton

‘All Blues’, Chick Corea

‘Moe Honk’, Joshua Redman

Best Jazz Vocal Album

‘Ona’, Thana Alexa

‘Secrets Are The Best Stories’, Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

‘Modern Ancestors’, Carmen Lundy

‘Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper’, Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band Conducted By John Beasley

‘What’s The Hurry’, Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

‘On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment’, Ambrose Akinmusire

‘Waiting Game’, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

‘Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard’, Gerald Clayton

‘Trilogy 2’, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

‘Roundagain’, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

‘Dialogues On Race’, Gregg August

‘Monk’estra Plays John Beasley’, John Beasley’s MONK’estra

‘The Intangible Between’, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

‘Songs You Like A Lot’, John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

‘Data Lords’, Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

‘Tradiciones’, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

‘Four Questions’, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

‘City Of Dreams’, Chico Pinheiro

‘Viento Y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo’, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

‘Trane’s Delight’, Poncho Sanchez

Best Gospel Performance Song

‘Wonderful Is Your Name’, Melvin Crispell III

‘Release (Live)’, Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy

‘Come Together’, Rodney “Darkchild” Jenkins Present: The Good News

‘Won’t Let Go’, Travis Greene

‘Movin’ On’, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – winner

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

‘The Blessing (Live)’, Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

‘Sunday Morning’, Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin

‘Holy Water’, We The Kingdom

‘Famous For (I Believe)’, Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson

‘There Was Jesus’, Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

Best Gospel Album

‘2econd Wind: Ready’, Anthony Brown & group therAPy

‘My Tribute’, Myron Butler

‘Choirmaster’, Ricky Dillard

‘Gospel According To PJ’, PJ Morton – winner

‘Kierra’, Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

‘Run To The Father’, Cody Carnes

‘All Of My Best Friends’, Hillsong Young & Free

‘Holy Water’, We The Kingdom

‘Citizen Of Heaven’, Tauren Wells

‘Jesus Is King’, Kanye West – winner

Best Roots Gospel Album

‘Beautiful Day’, Mark Bishop

’20/20’, The Crabb Family

‘Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)’, Fisk Jubilee Singers – winner

‘Something Beautiful’, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

‘YHLQMLG’, Bad Bunny

‘Por Primera Vez’, Camilo

‘Mesa Para Dos’, Kany García

‘Pausa’, Ricky Martin

‘3:33’, Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

‘Aura’, Bajofondo’

‘Monstruo’, Cami

‘Sobrevolando’, Cultura Proféctica

‘La Conquista Del Espacio’, Fito Paez – winner

‘Miss Colombia’, Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

‘Hecho en México’, Alejandro Fernández

‘La Serenata’, Lupita Infante

‘Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1’, Natalia Lafourcade – winner

‘Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez’, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

‘Ayayay!’, Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

‘Mi Tumbao’, José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

‘Infinito’, Edwin Bonilla

‘Sigo Cantando Al Amor’, Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

’40’, Grupo Niche – winner

‘Memorias De Navidad’, Victor Manuelle

Best American Roots Performance

‘Colors’, Black Pumas

‘Deep In Love’, Bonny Light Horseman

‘Short And Sweet’, Brittany Howard

‘I’ll Be Gone’, Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

‘I Remember Everything’, John Prine

Best American Roots Song

‘Cabin’, The Secret Sisters

‘Ceiling To The Floor’, Sierra Hull

‘Hometown’, Sarah Jarosz

‘I Remember Everything’, John Prine

‘Man Without A Soul’, Lucinda Williams

Best Americana Album

‘Old Flowers’, Courtney Marie Andrews

‘Terms Of Surrender’, Hiss Golden Messenger

‘World On The Ground’, Sarah Jarosz

‘El Dorado’, Marcus King

‘Good Souls Better Angels’, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

‘Man On Fire’, Danny Barnes

‘To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1’, Thomm Jutz

‘North Carolina Songbook’, Steep Canyon Rangers

‘Home’, Billy Strings

‘The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1’, Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

‘All My Dues Are Paid’, Frank Bey

‘You Make Me Feel’, Don Bryant

‘That’s What I Heard’, Robert Cray Band

‘Cypress Grove’, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

‘Rawer Than Raw’, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

‘Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?’, Fantastic Negrito

‘Live At The Paramount’, Ruthie Foster Big Band

‘The Juice’, G. Love

‘Blackbirds’, Bettye LaVette

‘Up And Rolling’, North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

‘Bonny Light Horseman’, Bonny Light Horseman

‘Thanks For The Dance’, Leonard Cohen

‘Song For Our Daughter’, Laura Marling

‘Saturn Return’, The Secret Sisters

‘All The Good Times’, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

‘My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”’, Black Lodge Singers

‘Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours’, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

‘Lovely Sunrise’, Nā Wai ‘Ehā

‘Atmosphere’, New Orleans Nightcrawlers

‘A Tribute To Al Berard’, Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

‘Upside Down 2020’, Buju Banton

‘Higher Place’, Skip Marley

‘It All Comes Back To Love’, Maxi Priest

‘Got To Be Tough’, Toots & The Maytals

‘One World’, The Wailers

Best Global Music Album

‘Fu Chronicles’, Antibalas

‘Twice As Tall’, Burna Boy

‘Agora’, Bebel Gilberto

‘Love Letters’, Anoushka Shankar

‘Amadjar’, Tinariwen

Best Children’s Music Album

‘All The Ladies’, Joanie Leeds

‘Wild Life’, Justin Roberts

Best Spoken Word Album

‘Acid For The Children: A Memoir’, Flea

‘Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…’, Ken Jennings

‘Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth’, Rachel Maddow

‘Catch And Kill’, Ronan Farrow

‘Charlotte’s Web’, Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Comedy Album

‘Black Mitzvah’, Tiffany Haddish

‘I Love Everything’, Patton Oswalt

‘The Pale Tourist’, Jim Gaffigan

‘Paper Tiger’, Bill Burr

’23 Hours To Kill’, Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theatre Album

‘Amélie’, Original London Cast

‘American Utopia On Broadway, Original Cast

‘Jagged Little Pill’, Original Broadway Cast

‘Little Shop Of Horrors’, The New Off-Broadway Cast

‘The Prince Of Egypt’, Original Cast

‘Soft Power’, Original Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’, Various Artists

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’, Various Artists

‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga’, Various Artists

‘Frozen 2’, Various Artists

‘Jojo Rabbit’, Various Artists – winner

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

‘Ad Astra’, Max Richter

‘Becoming’, Kamasi Washington

‘Joker’, Hildur Guðnadóttir – winner

‘1917’, Thomas Newman

‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’, John Williams

Best Song Written For Visual Media

‘Beautiful Ghosts’ [From Cats], Taylor Swift

‘Carried Me With You’ [From Onward], Brandi Carlile

‘Into The Unknown’ [From Frozen 2], Idina Menzel & Aurora

‘No Time To Die’ [From No Time To Die], Billie Eilish – winner

‘Stand Up [From Harriet], Cynthia Erivo

Best Instrumental Composition

‘Baby Jack’, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

‘Be Water II’, Christian Sands

‘Plumfield’, Alexandre Desplat

‘Sputnik’, Maria Schneider – winner

‘Strata’, Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

‘Bathroom Dance’, Hildur Guðnadóttir

‘Donna Lee’, John Beasley – winner

‘Honeymooners’, Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly Of Shadows

‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’, Jarrett Johnson featuring Alvin Chea

‘Uranus: The Magician’, Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

‘Asas Fechadas’, Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

‘Desert Song’, Säje

‘From This Place’, Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

‘He Won’t Hold You’, Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody – winner

‘Slow Burn’, Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Person, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

Best Recording Package

‘Everyday Life’, Coldplay

‘Funeral’, Lil Wayne

‘Healer’, Grouplove

‘On Circles’, Caspian

‘Vols. 11 & 12’, Desert Sessions – winner

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

‘Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)’, Paul McCartney

‘Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991’, Grateful Dead

‘Mode’, Depeche Mode

‘Ode To Joy’, Wilco – winner

‘The Story Of Ghostly International’, Various Artists

Best Album Notes

‘At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926’, Various Artists

‘The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974’, Various Artists

‘Dead Man’s Pop’, The Replacements – winner

‘The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business’, Various Artists

‘Out Of A Clear Blue Sky’, Nat Brusiloff

Best Historical Album

‘Celebrated, 1895-1896’, Unique Quartette

‘Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943)’, Nat King Cole

‘It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers’, Mister Rogers – winner

‘1999 Super Deluxe Edition’, Prince

‘Souvenir’, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

‘Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions’, Béla Fleck

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

‘Black Hole Rainbow’, Devon Gilfillian

‘Expectations’, Katie Pruitt

‘Hyperspace’, Beck

‘Jaime’, Brittany Howard

’25 Trips’, Sierra Hull

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording

‘Do You Ever (RAC Mix)’, Phil Good

‘Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)’, Deadmau5

‘Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)’, Jasper Street Co.

‘Roses (Imanbek Remix)’, SAINt JHN – winner

‘Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)’, Bazzi

Best Engineered Album, Classical

‘Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua’, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

‘Gershwin: Porgy And Bess’, David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus

‘Hynes: Fields’, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

‘Ives: Complete Symphonies’, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic

‘Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’’, Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – winner

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost – winner

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

‘Aspects Of America – Pulitzer Edition’, Oregon Symphony

‘Concurrence’, Iceland Symphony Orchestra

‘Copland: Symphony No. 3’, San Francisco Symphony

‘Ives: Complete Symphonies’, Los Angeles Philharmonic – winner

‘Lutosiawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3’, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Best Opera Recording

‘Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen’, Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus

‘Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players’, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus

‘Gershwin: Porgy And Bess’, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – winner

‘Handel: Agrippina’, Il Pomo D’Oro

‘Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg’, Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin

Best Choral Performance

‘Carthage’, The Crossing

‘Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshuah’, James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers – winner

‘Kastalsky: Requiem’, Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir

‘Moravec: Sanctuary Road’, Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus

‘Once Upon A Time’, Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

‘Contemporary Voices’, Pacifica Quartet – winner

‘Healing Modes’, Brooklyn Rider

‘Hearne, T.: Place’, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade & Place Orchestra

‘Hynes: Fields’, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

‘The Schumann Quartets’, Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

‘Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra’, Boston Symphony Orchestra

‘Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas’, Igor Levit

‘Bohemian Tales’, Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks

‘Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival’, The Philadelphia Orchestra

‘Theofandis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra’, Albany Symphony – winner

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

‘American Composers At Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto’, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux

‘Clairières – Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger’, Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

‘Farinelli’, Il Giardino Armonico

‘A Lad’s Love’, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell

‘Smyth: The Prison’, Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra – winner

Best Classical Compendium

‘Adès Conducts Adès’, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

‘Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin’, Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

‘Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto’, José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

‘Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke’, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer – winner

‘Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood’, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

‘Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra’, Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra

‘Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua’, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

‘Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players’, William Boggs, Alexander Dobson, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

‘Hearne, T.: Place’, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

‘Rouse: Symphony No. 5’, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony – winner

Best Music Video

‘Brown Skin Girl’, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & WizKid – winner

‘Life Is Good’, Future featuring Drake

‘Lockdown’, Anderson .Paak

‘Adore You’, Harry Styles

‘Goliath’, Woodkid

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt – winner

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top