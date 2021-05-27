Grammys announce further rule changes for 2022

The Recording Academy has announced the latest set of updates to their rules and guidelines for the Grammy Awards, which will come into force next year.

These changes follow on from the announcement in April that the organisation would be scrapping its Nominations Review Committee, which had attracted ample controversy in recent years.

The latest Grammys rule changes particularly concern the Album of the Year category, which this year was won by Taylor Swift for her record ‘Folklore’.

Advertisement

From 2022, any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist on an album nominated for Album of the Year will also earn a nomination, even if they only worked on one song of the album in question. Previously, nominations were only awarded to personnel who were credited on 33 per cent or more of an album’s playing time.

The rules for album eligibility have also changed, meaning that any album put forward for nomination must be comprised of at least 75 per cent of newly recorded music.

Other notable changes for future Grammys ceremonies include a new rule which prohibits Academy members and their publicists from lobbying for any recordings except their own, as well as the renaming of the Best Dance Recording category – it’ll now be known as Dance/Electronic Recording.

You can read all of the latest rule changes that the Grammys will be implementing from 2022 here.

Advertisement

Earlier this month The Weeknd confirmed that he will continue to boycott the Grammys despite their recent rule changes.

“Even though I won’t be submitting my music, the Grammys’ recent admission of corruption will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award and give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process,” he said.