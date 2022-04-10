Grammys apologise for ‘In Memoriam’ that overlooked Joey Jordison

A producer behind last weekend’s Grammys has apologised for several omissions in the ceremony’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment that honoured musicians who died in the past year.

Among the names that were missed out of this year’s awards tribute was former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, much to the disappointment of metal fans.

“The Grammys omitting Joey Jordison is disgraceful,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another added “no tribute to joey jordison at the #GRAMMYs should be illegal”.

Other notable omissions from the In Memoriam segment were Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge, rapper Drakeo the Ruler and legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

On Thursday (April 7), Grammys executive producer Ben Winston explained in a statement to Rolling Stone that the Recording Academy picks the names for the tribute – not the show’s producers.

He then acknowledged the exclusions and added that he Flt like this year’s Grammys should also have honoured those who died in the fatal crowd crush at 2021’s Astroworld Festival.

“Anybody who feels left out or feels almost snubbed by an in memoriam, I think from the bottom of our hearts, there can only be apologies because we go into this show only wanting to bring joy and love to people with music,” Winston said.

He added: “As for the Astroworld victims … we should have done something.”

Jordison died on July 26, 2021, aged 46, with a rep for his family confirming that he died peacefully in his sleep.

Jordison had previously attended the Grammys with Slipknot, when the band were nominated for categories including Best Hard Rock Performance and Best Rock Album. He even picked up the award for Best Metal Performance with his bandmates for ‘Before I Forget’ in 2006.

Last year, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor spoke out about his former bandmate’s death. “It’s a damn tragedy,” Taylor said. “He was way too young, and he was way too talented to lose him like this.

“I know a lot of people wonder about the circumstances that led to him not being in the band anymore, and it’s, like, we’re not gonna talk about that, because I’d rather talk about his legacy, which is that he helped create this band that we all have fought to keep out there and keep going.”

In other Slipknot news, the band confirmed earlier this year that they had finished work on their “killer” new album, which will follow 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. A release date is not yet known.