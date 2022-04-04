Grammys face backlash as Louis C.K. wins Best Comedy Album

The Grammys are receiving backlash after disgraced comedian Louis C.K. won the award for Best Comedy Album at tonight’s event (April 3).

The comedian won the trophy for his 2020 special ‘Sincerely Louis C.K.’, in which he addressed allegations of sexual misconduct made against him in 2017.

Multiple women claimed that C.K. had masturbated in front of them, which he admitted to in a statement, saying: “These stories are true.”

He did not attend the ceremony in Las Vegas to collect the award, for which he was nominated alongside Lavell Crawford, Chelsea Handler, Lewis Black and Kevin Hart. He has not made any public statement on the win or reaction to it at present.

Following C.K. being announced as the winner of the category, viewers, comedians, writers and industry figures responded to the news on social media.

Journalist David M. Perry tweeted: “Yes, it should have destroyed Louis CK’s career. He should have no career anymore. But instead, Louis CK, who masturbated in front of women without consent, then derailed careers, just won best comedy album at the #grammys.”

Writer, producer and showrunner Carina Adly Mackenzie wrote: “Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture.”

Radio host Dan O’Donnell added: “Will Smith violently assaults a man, wins an Oscar. Louis CK masturbates in front of multiple women without their consent, wins a Grammy. Hollywood continues lecturing the rest of the country about morals.”

C.K. previously won the award for Best Comedy Album in 2012 and 2016 for ‘Hilarious’ and ‘Live At Madison Square Garden’, respectively.

Elsewhere at the Grammys 2022, the big winners of the night included Jon Batiste with five awards, Silk Sonic with four and Olivia Rodrigo with three. You can catch up with all of the winners from the night here.

Performances came from BTS, who turned undercover agents, Billie Eilish, who paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, H.E.R.’s star-studded appearance, Silk Sonic’s mood-setting opener, Justin Bieber’s soulful version of ‘Peaches’ and more.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also delivered a video message to the event, urging the world to support his country as the Russian invasion of it continues.

The Grammys also remembered Taylor Hawkins, following his death on March 25 at the age of 50. Foo Fighters – who won three awards at this year’s event – were scheduled to perform but pulled out due to the drummer’s passing.