​Grammys introduces rule that bans music created solely by AI

The Recording Academy has announced a new rule that bans music created solely by AI being eligible for a Grammy award.

“Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Categories,” a description of the measure reads [via Exclaim].

Despite this, a piece of music that has had some assistance from AI is permitted: “The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful and more than de minimis.” This means that artists may use AI as an aid but the human contribution must be the most significant.

There are no details on how the Academy intends to prove if AI is used and what is exactly is considered “more than de minimis” regarding the human element.

It appears that the move has come amid conversations on the ethics of creativity and AI. In recent months artists including Nick Cave have decried the use, while Grimes has given fans permission to use her voice on songs created by AI.

The news follows the addition of three new awards categories beginning at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards next year.

Awards for Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best African Music Performance will now be their own separate categories. Two previous categories, Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, have been adjusted so that all Grammy voters can weigh in, regardless of genre.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. shared in a statement: “These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.”