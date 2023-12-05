‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ trailer soundtracked by Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is A Long Road’

The new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI features Tom Petty‘s song ‘Love Is A Long Road’.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated new instalment to the classic video game finally arrived today (December 5) after it was leaked online a few hours prior.

While the new trailer does not include an official release date for the game, it suggested a release window of 2025.

Soundtracking the trailer is Petty’s song from 1989 album ‘Full Moon Fever’, which was released as a B-side to his hit single ‘Free Fallin’’.

The synth-rock track is played over a montage of clips from the new game, including boat parties, car drifting and store hold-ups, as Petty sings that love is a “long, long road”.

Rockstar is taking players back to Vice City for Grand Theft Auto 6, and will this time introduce the series’ new female protagonist, Lucia, with Bonnie and Clyde-type story elements.

The song appears to be fitting for the new love story that’s teased, which features a clip of a couple discussing the importance of trust before bursting into a store with masked faces and wielding guns.

Co-written by guitarist Mike Campbell, the song was said to be inspired by a motorcycle he owned. “I was really into that frame of mind,” he once said, per Rolling Stone. “This feels like a motorcycle shifting gears.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013.

Early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI was leaked last year, with more than an hour of developmental footage of the game published online in September 2022. The hacker reportedly carried out the attack from a Travelodge hotel before later being found unfit to stand trial.

Grand Theft Auto’s music has always been an important part of the gaming franchise. Just last month, Rockstar Games shared a Grand Theft Auto Spotify playlist in celebration of the GTA 6 trailer reveal.

The playlist features a wide variety of artists such as Toto, Gorillaz, Dr. Dre, Travis Scott, 50 Cent, M.I.A and many more.

Back in October, it was reported that GTA 6 may use patented “highly dynamic and realistic animations”, and the new trailer reveals the step-up in visual quality.

Meanwhile, it looks like the game won’t be launching on PC, similar to Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.