Watch drumming grandma perform covers of songs by Slipknot, Paramore and Disturbed

A drumming grandma has gone viral after performing covers of songs by Slipknot, Paramore, and Disturbed.

Dorothea Taylor, who has been drumming for 56 years, is a private drum and drumline instructor, as well as her church’s organist, according to the bio on her Instagram.

“Drummers come in all ages, sizes, shapes, ethnicities. And regardless of how good you are, how old you are, we’re all still part of the drumming family,” she stated in one of her videos earlier this year.

Gaining popularity as of late for her cover of Paramore’s ‘Ain’t It Fun’, Taylor’s rendition of the 2013 song caught the attention of the band’s frontwoman Hayley Williams.

“Love her, she’s a badass,” Williams tweeted, sharing a video of Taylor’s cover shared by a fan.

love her, she’s a badass https://t.co/FcJfWMU7Hq — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) July 9, 2020

Other covers by Taylor include Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial’ and Disturbed’s ‘Down With The Sickness’, which you can watch below.

Taylor’s social media channels also play host to her jamming out with her grandson and she often shares some basic drum techniques.

According to a profile in Drum Magazine, Taylor has her own classic rock/new country band called Badlander. She also drums for the All City Choir and subs in with a couple of other bands when she is needed.

In the profile, Taylor revealed that she started playing drums at the age of 13 when she joined a drum and bugle corps in her hometown in Michigan. She got her first set of drums in high school and joined a band after she graduated.

Meanwhile, Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello has surprised a 10-year-old fan by gifting her one of his signature guitars.

Nandi Bushell’s recent cover of Rage classic ‘Guerrilla Radio’, in which she played drums, bass, and guitar, caught the attention of Morello and prompted him to have one of his new signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster’s delivered to young musician.

Bushell dedicated her cover to Black Lives Matter and the fight to end racism, and Morello shared the performance on Twitter, writing: “Well now we are on the right track.”