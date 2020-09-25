Grandson announces details of his debut album, ‘Death of an Optimist’

Grandson has revealed the details of his forthcoming debut full-length album, ‘Death of an Optimist’.

Set for release on December 4 through Fueled By Ramen, Grandson described the nature of the upcoming release in a press statement. The socially-aware rocker said, “It is both an origin story and an obituary navigating hope, anxiety, and the state of optimism in 2020.”

To mark the announcement, Grandson has also dropped a new single, entitled ‘Dirty’, released with an official music video created with his frequent collaborator Karl Jungquist.

Watch it below:

‘Dirty’ follows on from the release of singles ‘Riptide’ (co-produced by Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park) and ‘Identity’, which will also feature on the new album. Find the full tracklist below.

‘Death of an Optimist’ is the first full-length offering from Grandson – aka Jordan Edward Benjamin – since the release of his debut EP trilogy, ‘A Modern Tragedy Vol. 1’ in 2018, followed by volumes 2 and 3 in 2019.

The tracklist of Grandson’s ‘Death of an Optimist’ is:

1. ‘Death of an Optimist //Intro’

2. ‘In Over My Head’

3. ‘Identity’

4. ‘Left Behind’

5. ‘Dirty’

6. ‘The Ballad of G and X // Interlude’

7. ‘We Did It’

8. ‘WW3’

9. ‘Riptide’

10. ‘Pain Shopping’

11. ‘Drop Dead’

12. ‘Welcome to Paradise//Outro’