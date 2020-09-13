Graphic sign language performance of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ goes viral

A sign language performance of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ has gone viral, with almost 1.5 million views so far – you can watch it below.

Libbey Ketterer, an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter from Ohio, shared the sign version of the controversial record on her YouTube channel ‘The Daily Sign’, which has more than 527,000 subscribers.

Ketterer is not deaf, but she began learning ASL in high school. After she became more fluent, she launched her YouTube channel in December 2014. Some of her previous ASL interpretations include Taylor Swift‘s ‘Lover’ and Carly Rae Jepsen‘s ‘Call Me Maybe’.

The most talked-about portion of her ‘WAP’ clip appears to be when she sings the lyrics: “I don’t wanna spit, I wanna gulp/ I wanna gag, I wanna choke/ I want you to touch that lil’ dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat.”

Breaking down the signs for this particular segment, Ketterer explained in a TikTok video: “CL-1 finger representing uvula, mouth open to indicate inside of mouth. Wiggling to indicate ‘dangly’. CL-BJ Touch (aimed at uvula CL).”

Watch the ‘WAP’ sign language video below:

Ketterer isn’t the only ASL interpreter to have gone viral for her ‘WAP’ cover. In early August, Raven Sutton tweeted a video of herself signing the song’s lyrics while dancing to the music.

The 34-second clip, which was retweeted by Cardi B, has been viewed over 150,000 times so far.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has responded to controversial Republican commentator Candace Owens after Owens called her “dumb” and “illiterate.”

In an interview with another right-wing commentator, Ben Shapiro, Owens condemned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for doing an interview with Cardi.

After saying that Biden had done minimal interviews before his chat with Cardi B for Elle, Owens said that it “would be akin to Donald Trump saying, ‘I’m going to give no interviews’ but he decided to give an interview to Justin Bieber.”

Owens then went on to claim that Biden thinks “Black people are stupid” because he chose to sit down with an “illiterate rapper.”

Cardi responded in a video posted to social media, stating: “I have millions of followers. I pay millions in taxes. I have the Number One song in this country, I have the Number One song in the United Kingdom, I have the Number One song in Australia, I have the Number One song in New Zealand.

“Just like I can make millions of people pop their pussy … I can make millions of people go vote.”