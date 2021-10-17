Grateful Dead t-shirt from 1967 breaks record at auction sale

A vintage Grateful Dead t-shirt from 1947 has broken records at an auction in Sotherby’s.

Up until the auction, the all-time record was held by a Led Zeppelin t-shirt from a 1979 show at Knebworth, which was sold for $10,000 (£7,275) during an eBay auction in 2011.

In a new auction at Sotherby’s that record has been broken as the Grateful Dead t-shirt sold for almost double that at $17,640 (£12,833).

According to a report on Defunkd, the t-shirt comes from the collection of Dan Healy, an engineer who once worked for the group. The t-shirt is said to be one of the earliest official t-shirts ever made for the group.

The shirt was designed by Allan “Gut” Terk. The buyer of the t-shirt, Bo Bushell, posted a video of Terk describing the shirt on Instagram prior to buying it.

Back in August, Dead & Company recreated Grateful Dead’s 1969 Woodstock set in full during a show held on the original festival site.

The US band – which consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann – took to the stage in Bethel Woods, New York on Monday (August 23) as part of their current 2021 tour.

Completed by John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, Dead & Company played an 18-song set that incorporated Grateful Dead’s five-song Woodstock ’69 setlist. The celebratory run of tracks began with ‘St. Stephen’ followed by ‘Mama Tried’, a cover of late country artist Merle Haggard.

The group then performed ‘Dark Star’, ‘High Time’ and a version of Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland‘s 1969 song ‘Turn On Your Love Light’.

“Fifty years ago, right here, we tried this little sequence,” Bob Weir told the New York crowd. “And it didn’t work so well for us, so we’re going to try again.”

Dead & Company’s current US tour is due to end in October with a trio of sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl in LA, California. See the full schedule of dates here.