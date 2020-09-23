News Music News

Great British Bake Off viewers react to “terrifying” Tom DeLonge cake

"In the car I just can’t wait, to pick you up on our very first cake"

By Nick Reilly
Terrifying. (Picture: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off returned last night, and it featured the unlikeliest of sights – Tom DeLonge immortalised as a cake.

On the first episode of Season 11, contestants were asked to kick off the showstopper challenge by creating a cake in the form of a 3D bust of their hero.

Step forward, Dave from Hampshire, who decided to create his ‘Three Flavours of DeLonge’ cake – which consisted of a strawberry and mint flavoured cake with chocolate buttercream.

While it received decidedly mixed reviews from the judges, it received a wilder reaction online – with fans seemingly struggling to take in the resemblance of the Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves man.

One user wrote: “Seeing Tom DeLonge in terrifying cake form on national television is about as 2020 as it gets.”

Another said: “No one warned us that the final harbinger of the end times would be the Tom Delonge cake.”

But amid the disbelief, there was room for a few puns too.

“Dave’s making a cake of Tom Delonge from Blink 182. He’s using sprinkles and hundreds and thousands and desiccated coconut. In other words – all the small things,” wrote Innocent Drinks.

Another, playing on the lyrics of ‘What’s My Age Again’, wrote: “in the car i just can’t wait, to pick you up on our very first cake.”

DeLonge wasn’t the only musical hero to be immortalised on the show. Another contestant opted to create a Bob Marley cake – but it ended up with painful comparisons to The Mighty Boosh’s Old Gregg.

In other Tom DeLonge news, the former Blink-182 guitarist suggested last week that aliens may have been present at the birth of Jesus.

In a new interview with The Guardian, DeLonge claimed that there is evidence to support his belief that aliens have been around since the birth of civilisation – and suggested that the Star of Bethlehem could have been an alien craft.

