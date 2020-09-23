Great British Bake Off viewers react to “terrifying” Tom DeLonge cake

The Great British Bake Off returned last night, and it featured the unlikeliest of sights – Tom DeLonge immortalised as a cake.

On the first episode of Season 11, contestants were asked to kick off the showstopper challenge by creating a cake in the form of a 3D bust of their hero.

Step forward, Dave from Hampshire, who decided to create his ‘Three Flavours of DeLonge’ cake – which consisted of a strawberry and mint flavoured cake with chocolate buttercream.

While it received decidedly mixed reviews from the judges, it received a wilder reaction online – with fans seemingly struggling to take in the resemblance of the Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves man.

Therapist: The Tom Delonge cake drawing isn’t real, it can’t hurt you The Tom Delonge cake drawing: #GBBO pic.twitter.com/F3gore0uQj — Claire Murgatroyd (@clairemurgg) September 22, 2020

One user wrote: “Seeing Tom DeLonge in terrifying cake form on national television is about as 2020 as it gets.”

Another said: “No one warned us that the final harbinger of the end times would be the Tom Delonge cake.”

WHERE ARE YOU AND IM SO SOGGY pic.twitter.com/OLc0OqE5LW — Dom Peppiatt (@Dom_Pepin) September 22, 2020

No one warned us that the final harbinger of the end times would be the Tom Delonge cake — Doombrarian (@Doombrarian) September 22, 2020

[tom delonge voice] in the car i just can’t wait, to pick you up on our very first cake #GBBO pic.twitter.com/YT6Dw26bZC — doomslayer gf (@TECHNOlR) September 22, 2020

But amid the disbelief, there was room for a few puns too.

“Dave’s making a cake of Tom Delonge from Blink 182. He’s using sprinkles and hundreds and thousands and desiccated coconut. In other words – all the small things,” wrote Innocent Drinks.

Another, playing on the lyrics of ‘What’s My Age Again’, wrote: “in the car i just can’t wait, to pick you up on our very first cake.”

DeLonge wasn’t the only musical hero to be immortalised on the show. Another contestant opted to create a Bob Marley cake – but it ended up with painful comparisons to The Mighty Boosh’s Old Gregg.

therapist: the david bowie cake from bake off isn't real. he can't hurt you the david bowie cake from bake off: pic.twitter.com/LZtNS2pZwn — Jack (@jack_thelad) September 22, 2020

Just when 2020 couldn’t get any stranger, we’re watching cakes being made of Sir David Attenborough, Lupita Nyong’o, Louis Theroux, David Bowie, Bob Marley, Freddie Mercury, Miss Lou, Charles Darwin, Sir Chris Hoy, Marie Antoinette, Bill Bryson & Tom DeLonge from Blink 182. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/31UmqiEf7X — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

In other Tom DeLonge news, the former Blink-182 guitarist suggested last week that aliens may have been present at the birth of Jesus.

In a new interview with The Guardian, DeLonge claimed that there is evidence to support his belief that aliens have been around since the birth of civilisation – and suggested that the Star of Bethlehem could have been an alien craft.