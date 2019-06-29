“The greatest night of my entire life”: Here’s a look at what went down during Stormzy’s Glastonbury performance

He's the first British rapper to top the Glastonbury bill.

Stormzy put on one hell of an explosive performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival – watch videos from his headline set below.

The ‘Vossi Bop’ hitmaker took to the Pyramid Stage tonight (June 28) as the first British rapper to ever headline the festival. Earlier today he tweeted that he was “overwhelmed with emotions” about being the first black British artist to top the bill.

He wrote: “I am the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury. At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971. I’m overwhelmed with emotions, this is the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced.”

Calling it the “greatest night” of his life, Stormzy’s headline set was a celebration of black culture that included a pep talk from Jay-Z, a couple of digs at Boris Johnson, a collaboration with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, a shout out to all the UK artists that came before him and the ones that are riding alongside him now, a remix of Kanye West‘s ‘Ultralight Beam’, a UK rap team up with Dave and Fredo, a shout out to Ed Sheeran, a reworking of Shanks & Bigfoot’s ‘Sweet Like Chocolate’, and so much more.

Take a look at clips from the performance below:

Ahead of his Glastonbury performance, Stormzy had hit back at doubters over his ability to headline the festival. He told BBC Radio 1 Xtra: “There were so many doubters being like, ‘Oh, he hasn’t had a No 1 song’, or, ‘Oh, he’s got one album out, he’s not ready.’ I’m there because I’m a serious musician.”

Last week, Stormzy released new song, ‘Crown’, a melodic new track backed by a seven-piece choir.

The single is produced by MJ Cole and Jimmy Napes, who co-wrote the track with Stormzy, and it includes vocals by the UK-based choir LJ Singers.