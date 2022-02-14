Green Day air classics and rarities at first live show of 2022

Green Day kicked off their 2022 tour with a set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday night (February 12).
The band were co-headlining the third and final night of the festival at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, alongside Miley Cyrus. Over the course of their set, they played 28 songs from across their career, plus several covers.
Opening with ‘American Idiot’, the first half of their set included ‘ Holiday’, ‘Know Your Enemy’ and a cover of The Crickets’ ‘I Fought The Law’, which the band haven’t played live since 2010. They also played Tommy James & the Shondells’ ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ for the first time, along with KISS‘ ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ and Operation Ivy‘s ‘Knowledge’.
In amidst classics like ‘When I Come Around’ and ‘Basket Case’, the band also played some older gems for the first time in many years including ‘Disappearing Boy’, ‘Stuck With Me’ and ‘At The Library’. They finished their encore with 1990’s ‘Going To Pasalacqua’.
Check out the full setlist below (via setlist.fm), along with videos from the show.
Rockin' @SBMusicFest… TONIGHT 😜🎸🏈#SuperBowlMusicFest #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/xfOIivmFZV
— Green Day (@GreenDay) February 13, 2022
GREEN. DAY.
Let’s rock LA! 🌴@GreenDay | @SBMusicFest pic.twitter.com/lo7ODpX6YP
— Crypto.com Arena (@cryptocomarena) February 13, 2022
I WANNA ROCK N' ROLL!
📲 •Måneskin curtindo o show do Green Day, no Super Bowl Music Fest. pic.twitter.com/uVn59SG3de
— Portal Måneskin Brasil (@PortalManeskin) February 13, 2022
Green day is bringing an audience member on stage to play guitar 💯💯💯(she got to keep the guitar) #SuperBowlMusicFest #SuperBowlWeekend pic.twitter.com/mKhRewx3Je
— Aarti (aarti.eth) (@AartiCouture) February 13, 2022
Green Day Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest setlist:
Intro: Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones song)
1. American Idiot
2. Holiday
3. Know Your Enemy
4. Pollyanna
5. I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover) (First time live since 2010)
6. Boulevard of Broken Dreams
7. Longview
8. Welcome To Paradise
9. Hitchin’ A Ride
10. Disappearing Boy (First time live since 2016)
11. I Think We’re Alone Now (Tommy James & the Shondells cover) (Live debut)
12. Rock And Roll All Nite (KISS cover)
13. Brain Stew
14. St. Jimmy
15. When I Come Around
16. 21 Guns
17. Minority
18. Knowledge (Operation Ivy cover)
19. Basket Case
20. She
21. Wake Me Up When September Ends
22. Jesus Of Suburbia
23. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Encore:
24. 2000 Light Years Away
25. Burnout
26. Stuck With Me (First time live since 2017)
27. At The Library (First time live since 2015)
28. Going To Pasalacqua
Last month, Green Day previewed a snippet of new music in their latest “1972” teaser clip, with fans speculating that new music is coming soon. They’ll be headed out on tour in the UK and Europe later this summer, with dates including the Hella Mega Tour.
The tour, which also features Fall Out Boy and Weezer, was first announced back in September 2019, but was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. See their full UK and European dates below:
JUNE 2022
1 – Berlin, Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide
3 – Nürburg, Rock am Ring
7 – Copenhagen, Forum
9 – Ålesund, Color Line Stadion
11 – Johanneshov, Tele2 Arena
15 – Milan, Milano Summer Festival
16 – Florence, Firenze Rocks Festival
18 – Hradec Králové, Rock For People
19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion
21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
22 – Groningen, Stadspark
24 – London, London Stadium
25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium
27 – Dublin, Venue TBA
29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
JULY 2022
2 – Paris, La Defense Arena