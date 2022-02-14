Green Day air classics and rarities at first live show of 2022

Green Day kicked off their 2022 tour with a set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday night (February 12).

The band were co-headlining the third and final night of the festival at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, alongside Miley Cyrus. Over the course of their set, they played 28 songs from across their career, plus several covers.

Opening with ‘American Idiot’, the first half of their set included ‘ Holiday’, ‘Know Your Enemy’ and a cover of The Crickets’ ‘I Fought The Law’, which the band haven’t played live since 2010. They also played Tommy James & the Shondells’ ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ for the first time, along with KISS‘ ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ and Operation Ivy‘s ‘Knowledge’.

In amidst classics like ‘When I Come Around’ and ‘Basket Case’, the band also played some older gems for the first time in many years including ‘Disappearing Boy’, ‘Stuck With Me’ and ‘At The Library’. They finished their encore with 1990’s ‘Going To Pasalacqua’.

Check out the full setlist below (via setlist.fm), along with videos from the show.

I WANNA ROCK N' ROLL! 📲 •Måneskin curtindo o show do Green Day, no Super Bowl Music Fest. pic.twitter.com/uVn59SG3de — Portal Måneskin Brasil (@PortalManeskin) February 13, 2022

Green day is bringing an audience member on stage to play guitar 💯💯💯(she got to keep the guitar) #SuperBowlMusicFest #SuperBowlWeekend pic.twitter.com/mKhRewx3Je — Aarti (aarti.eth) (@AartiCouture) February 13, 2022

Green Day Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest setlist:

Intro: Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones song)

1. American Idiot

2. Holiday

3. Know Your Enemy

4. Pollyanna

5. I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover) (First time live since 2010)

6. Boulevard of Broken Dreams

7. Longview

8. Welcome To Paradise

9. Hitchin’ A Ride

10. Disappearing Boy (First time live since 2016)

11. I Think We’re Alone Now (Tommy James & the Shondells cover) (Live debut)

12. Rock And Roll All Nite (KISS cover)

13. Brain Stew

14. St. Jimmy

15. When I Come Around

16. 21 Guns

17. Minority

18. Knowledge (Operation Ivy cover)

19. Basket Case

20. She

21. Wake Me Up When September Ends

22. Jesus Of Suburbia

23. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Encore:

24. 2000 Light Years Away

25. Burnout

26. Stuck With Me (First time live since 2017)

27. At The Library (First time live since 2015)

28. Going To Pasalacqua

Last month, Green Day previewed a snippet of new music in their latest “1972” teaser clip, with fans speculating that new music is coming soon. They’ll be headed out on tour in the UK and Europe later this summer, with dates including the Hella Mega Tour.

The tour, which also features Fall Out Boy and Weezer, was first announced back in September 2019, but was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. See their full UK and European dates below:

JUNE 2022

1 – Berlin, Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide

3 – Nürburg, Rock am Ring

7 – Copenhagen, Forum

9 – Ålesund, Color Line Stadion

11 – Johanneshov, Tele2 Arena

15 – Milan, Milano Summer Festival

16 – Florence, Firenze Rocks Festival

18 – Hradec Králové, Rock For People

19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion

21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

22 – Groningen, Stadspark

24 – London, London Stadium

25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

27 – Dublin, Venue TBA

29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

JULY 2022

2 – Paris, La Defense Arena