Green Day and Eddie Vedder to headline baseball-themed Innings Festival

Green Day and Eddie Vedder have been announced as the headliners at the baseball-themed Innings Festival in Arizona next February.

The two-day festival is set to take place on February 25-26, 2023, where Green Day will headline on Saturday. Weezer, The Black Crowes, The Offspring, The Pretty Reckless, Paris Jackson and more also feature on the bill.

Eddie Vedder will close out the Sunday, alongside Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Mt. Joy, and more.

This year Foo Fighters and Tame Impala led the 2022 edition of the festival.

Keeping in line with the baseball theme – described as a “festival for passionate baseball fans to come together and practice some of their own skills among the greats” – the line-up also features former players-turned-musicians including The Bronson Arroyo Band.

An “All Star Baseball Jam” will also feature appearances from players like Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy and Dontrelle Willis.

A Tampa, Florida-based leg of the festival will take place on March 18-19, with the line-up due to be announced on Tuesday (November 1).

Tickets for the Arizona Innings Festival are on sale now here.

Meanwhile, Green Day recently shared newly unearthed ‘Nimrod’ demo and announced a 25th anniversary edition.

The drop came exactly 25 years since the band released ‘Nimrod’ – the follow-up to 1995’s ‘Insomniac’. It spawned four singles: ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’, ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’, ‘Redundant’ and ‘Nice Guys Finished Last’.

Green Day have also already been announced on the When We Were Young Festival 2023 line-up, along with Blink-182.

The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.