Green Day announce 2021 European tour with Frank Carter and Manic Street Preachers

Green Day have announced a European tour with Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and Manic Street Preachers, set to kick off in 2021. The short stretch will take place in addition to their recently rescheduled Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Green Day will begin their European tour in Moscow on May 28 with local punk-rockers Poronofilmy supporting. From there, the punk band will travel to Helsinki, Stockholm and Alesund with Frank Carter and Manic Street Preachers, performing in Berlin with Weezer and Carter as Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour crosses over with the rescheduled shows.

Green Day are also set to top the bill next year at Germany’s twin festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park on June 12 and 13 alongside System Of A Down and Volbeat.

Earlier this week Green Day announced that the 2020 Hella Mega Tour – postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic – had been rescheduled, with the UK and Ireland stretch kicking off at London’s Olympic Park Stadium on June 25 next year.

Green Day with Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and Manic Street Preachers European tour dates 2021 are:

Moscow, Spartak Stadium (May 28)

Helsinki, Hartwell Arena (31)

Stockholm, Tele2 Arena (June 2)

Alesund, Colorline Stadium (4)

Berlin, Wuhlheide (7)

Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion (9)