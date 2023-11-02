Green Day announce 2024 ‘Saviors’ stadium tour, including huge London show

Green Day have announced a 2024 global ‘Saviors’ stadium tour which will include a huge London show.

The upcoming tour will see the pop-punk trio – comprising Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt – play stadiums across the US, UK and Europe in support of their forthcoming new album ‘Saviors‘ (out January 19) while also celebrating 30 years of their classic 1994 album ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of 2004’s ‘American Idiot’.

The UK and European dates will kick off at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, France on June 5, 2024. Throughout June the band will also hit cities like Madrid, Berlin, Milan, Paris and more. Then the UK and Ireland leg will start on June 21 at the Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford, with further dates in Glasgow, Dublin and a massive Wembley Stadium date in London on June 29.

Fans can access pre-sale codes for the UK and Europe by pre-ordering Green Day’s new album ‘Saviors’ here by Tuesday (November 7) at 3pm GMT. Pre-sale will start on Wednesday (November 8) at 9.30am GMT, before they go on general sale on Friday (November 10) at 9.30am GMT from here.

Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid Of Ace are set to join as support across select dates.

The North American leg will kick off at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on July 29, 2024, before visiting cities like New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles and many more, closing out Petco Park in San Diego, California on September 28.

Support across US dates will come from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

For US-based fans, there will be a Citi pre-sale beginning next Tuesday at 10am local time until Thursday (November 9) at 10pm local time from here. Fans can also sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Tuesday for pre-sale access. Tickets will then go on general sale next Friday (November 10) at 10am local time from here.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together,” shared Green Day in a press statement. “So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The Green Day 2024 ‘Saviors’ tour dates are:

MAY

30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino*

JUNE

1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel*

5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena – with The Interrupters

7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park*

8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring*

10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne – with Donots

11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots

15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival*

16 – Milan Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura*

18 – Paris France – Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters

21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival*

25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

29 – London UK – Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

*Festival Date

JULY

29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

AUGUST

1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

3 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

5 – New York, NY – Citi Field

7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

SEPTEMBER

1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

*Festival Date

!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

Green Day announced their new album ‘Saviors’ and shared a new single called ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ last month. They have also since released the single ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’.