Green Day announce cancellation of their London gig

Green Day have announced the cancellation of their Electric Ballroom gig tonight (November 10).

The pop-punk band unveiled the news of their surprise gig just five days ago, and went on to play an intimate pub gig in Covent Garden yesterday. However, the band took to social media to explain that they wouldn’t be making an appearance at Electric Ballroom tonight.

“London, unfortunately tonight’s show has been canceled due to an unexpected illness,” the band wrote on X/Twitter. “We’re truly bummed about this and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

“Ticket refunds will be processed automatically next week. We’ll see you back again on The Saviors Tour if not sooner.”

Green Day have been touring around Europe to play intimate gigs to promote their recently announced album, ‘Saviors‘. It is set for release on January 19, 2024, via Reprise/Warner and is available for pre-order here.

Recently, the band announced a 2024 stadium tour, which will see them play a huge London show at Wembley Stadium in June. Tickets went on general sale today – you can see them here. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid Of Ace are set to join as support across select dates.

The trio consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool will also return to the UK to play Isle of Wight Festival 2024. The band were unveiled as headliners for the upcoming edition alongside Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy. Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.