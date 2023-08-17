Green Day announce massive 30th anniversary ‘Dookie’ reissue

Green Day have announced a massive 30th anniversary reissue of their third studio album ‘Dookie’, set for release next month.

To celebrate three decades of the 1994 Grammy award-winning album, ‘Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)’ will be available as a limited-edition six LP vinyl box set, a four-CD box set and it will be available digitally. A special edition of the Vinyl set – which features each record pressed on a different shade of brown vinyl – will be available on the Green Day web store, as well as in indie record shops

The collection features previous unreleased ‘Dookie’ demos and outtakes as well as two seminal live recordings, ‘Live At Woodstock (1994)’ – for the first time on DSPs – and the previously unreleased ‘Live In Barcelona (June 5, 1994)’. Check out the demos below.

Loaded to the brim with collector’s items, the box set comes with a roll of ‘Dookie’ dog poop bags, five-button set, air freshener, postcard, bumper sticker, kiss-cut large magnet sheet, paper airplane, a black-and-white “Coloring Page” cover litho insert, and a poster of the alternate cover art.

The CD box set consists of two stickers, the five-button set, air freshener, and single soft vinyl magnet. Both box set versions feature a heartfelt personal intro penned by Grammy Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo and extensive liner notes from Grammy Award-winner Bob Mehr.

‘Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)‘ is set for release on September 29. Pre-order the album here.

‘Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ Track listing is:

Vinyl Box (6LP):

LP 1: ‘Dookie’

LP 2: ‘Dookie Demos’

LP 3: ‘Dookie Outtakes’

LP 4: ‘Live at Woodstock (1994)’

LP 5 & 6: ‘Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)’

CD Box (4CD):

CD 1: ‘Dookie’

CD 2: ‘Dookie Demos & Outtakes’

CD 3: ‘Live at Woodstock (1994)’

CD 4: ‘Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)’

‘Dookie’:

1. ‘Burnout’

2. ‘Having A Blast’

3. ‘Chump’

4. ‘Longview’

5. ‘Welcome to Paradise’

6. ‘Pulling Teeth’

7. ‘Basket Case’

8. ‘She’

9. ‘Sassafras Roots’

10. ‘When I Come Around’

11. ‘Coming Clean’

12. ‘Emenius Sleepus’

13. ‘In The End’

14. ‘F.O.D.’

15. ‘All By Myself’

‘Dookie’ 4-Track Demos:

1. ‘Burnout’

2. ‘Chump’

3. ‘Pulling Teeth’

4. ‘Basket Case’

5. ‘She’

6. ‘Sassafras Roots’

7. ‘When I Come Around’

8. ‘In The End’

9. ‘F.O.D.’

10. ‘When It’s Time’

‘Dookie’ Cassette Demos:

1. ‘When I Come Around’

2. ‘Basket Case’

3. ‘Longview’

4. ‘Burn Out’

5. ‘Haushinka’

6. ‘J.A.R.’

7. ‘Having A Blast’

‘Dookie’ Outtakes:

1. ‘Christie Rd.’

2. ‘409 In Your Coffeemaker’

3. ‘J.A.R.’

4. ‘On The Wagon’

5. ‘Tired of Waiting for You’

6. ‘Walking The Dog (demo)’

‘Live at Woodstock (1994)’

1. ‘Welcome to Paradise (live)’

2. ‘One Of My Lies (live)’

3. ‘Chump (live)’

4. ‘Longview (live)’

5. ‘Basket Case (live)’

6. ‘When I Come Around (live)’

7. ‘Burnout (live)’

8. ‘F.O.D. (live)’

9. ‘Paper Lanterns (live)’

10. ‘Shit Show (live)’

‘Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)’

1. ‘Welcome to Paradise (live)’

2. ‘One of My Lies (live)’

3. ‘Chump (live)’

4. ‘Longview (live)’

5. ‘Burnout (live)’

6. ‘Only Of You (live)’

7. ‘When I Come Around (live)’

8. ‘2000 Light Years Away (live)’

9. ‘Going to Pasalacqua (live)’

10. ‘Knowledge (live)’

11. ‘Basket Case (live)’

12. ‘Paper Lanterns (live)’

13. ‘Road to Acceptance’

14. ‘Dominated Love Slave (live)’

15. ‘F.O.D. (live)’

16. ‘Christie Rd. (live)’

17. ‘Disappearing Boy (live)’

In other news, Green Day recently debuted a new song titled ‘1981’ during their set at the festival d’été de Québec in Canada.

The new track comes after Green Day – comprised of frontman and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Durnt and drummer Tré Cool – parted ways with their label, Reprise Records, after their contract expired.

In December 2021, they shared a clip of themselves recording music at London’s RAK Studios, set to what could be a new song. In the short video, the numbers “1972” flash on screen, leaving fans wondering if it could be the name of a new song or an entire new album.

The band’s last album released was 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. In a four-star review, NME praised the LP for being a “good old knees-up”.