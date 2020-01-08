Green Day have confirmed ‘Oh Yeah!’ as their next single, while also launching a search for one fan of the band to host a special album release party in their back garden in the coming weeks.

The three-piece will release their next album ‘Father Of All…’ on February 7. A tracklist for the record which was sent in the mail to one fan last week has now been confirmed by the band as being genuine.

You never know what you’ll find in your mailbox 👀 Right @GreenDayMusic? 📬🦄 https://t.co/ONLOylg9Fr — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020

Advertisement

Last night (January 7), Green Day also confirmed that they will release the song ‘Oh Yeah!’ from the album as a single on January 16. The track follows on from previous singles ‘Father of All…’ and ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’.

Oh Yeah, "Oh Yeah!” comes out on 1/16 pic.twitter.com/RpMDDacrfl — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020

In addition to those two pieces of news, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has also launched a search for any California-based fans of the band who would be up for hosting a “backyard party” to celebrate the arrival of ‘Father Of All…’.

Posting on Instagram yesterday, Armstrong said: “It looks like our new record is coming out in like a month or something, so we’re just planning some stuff… some surprises.

“But one thing I was thinking is: does anyone have a relatively big backyard that we could do a backyard party in? Somewhere where we could play at your house or your garage, or backyard – or I dunno, do you have a barn, or a church, or a church parking lot?”

Advertisement

He continued: “You know I was conceived in a church parking lot. Anyways, just hi-jinks, fun, mischief: a backyard party with your favourite band, Green Day!”

Last week Armstrong revealed how the band’s new album title ‘Father Of All…’ was chosen because it sounded “bad-ass” — adding that it was also inspired by Slayer‘s Kerry King.