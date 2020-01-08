News Music News

Green Day announce new single and launch search for fan to host an album release party

The band have also confirmed the tracklist for their new album 'Father Of All...'

Sam Moore
Green Day
Green Day (Picture: Getty)

Green Day have confirmed ‘Oh Yeah!’ as their next single, while also launching a search for one fan of the band to host a special album release party in their back garden in the coming weeks.

The three-piece will release their next album ‘Father Of All…’ on February 7. A tracklist for the record which was sent in the mail to one fan last week has now been confirmed by the band as being genuine.

Last night (January 7), Green Day also confirmed that they will release the song ‘Oh Yeah!’ from the album as a single on January 16. The track follows on from previous singles ‘Father of All…’ and ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’.

In addition to those two pieces of news, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has also launched a search for any California-based fans of the band who would be up for hosting a “backyard party” to celebrate the arrival of ‘Father Of All…’.

Posting on Instagram yesterday, Armstrong said: “It looks like our new record is coming out in like a month or something, so we’re just planning some stuff… some surprises.

“But one thing I was thinking is: does anyone have a relatively big backyard that we could do a backyard party in? Somewhere where we could play at your house or your garage, or backyard – or I dunno, do you have a barn, or a church, or a church parking lot?”

Hijinx

He continued: “You know I was conceived in a church parking lot. Anyways, just hi-jinks, fun, mischief: a backyard party with your favourite band, Green Day!”

Last week Armstrong revealed how the band’s new album title ‘Father Of All…’ was chosen because it sounded “bad-ass” — adding that it was also inspired by Slayer‘s Kerry King.

