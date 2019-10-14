Green Day announce one-off European show next month

Green Day are heading to Europe

Green Day have announced that they are heading to Europe next month for a one off show.

The veteran rockers will play a one-off show in Seville, Spain as part of the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 3.

The MTV World Stage performance is open to the public and fans can purchase tickets for the event. Fans who are subscribed to Green Day’s mailing list will get priority placing for tickets.

The details are listed here:

Green Day recently released (October 10) ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’, a new song from their upcoming album ‘Father Of All…’ that also doubles as the opening theme for the National Hockey League’s Wednesday game broadcasts.

‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ is the second song to be released from ‘Father Of All…’, following the title track which arrived in September.

Green Day will release ‘Father Of All…’ on February 7, 2020. Next year, they will embark on the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, hitting stadiums in the UK, Europe and America next summer.

The dates are listed below:

JUNE

24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 – London, London Stadium

27 – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 – Dublin, RDS Arena