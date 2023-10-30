Green Day announce surprise intimate show in Paris

Green Day have caught fans off guard by announcing a surprise show in Paris, set to take place later this week. Find out how to get tickets below.

The pop-punk trio – comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – announced the news on their social media pages this morning (October 30), confirming that they will be headed across the pond for a one-off show later this week.

Set to take place on Saturday (October 4), the gig will be held at the Bataclan Theatre and is seemingly set to see the band perform a variety of fan favourites, as well as some of their recently shared new material.

Advertisement

“SURPRISE! We decided to hop on a plane and play a show in Paris. See you this Saturday, 4th November, at Bataclan!!!,” read the caption on the X/Twitter post. The update also teased fans across Europe by confirming that Green Day will “be seeing some more of you in other cities very soon”.

Tickets for the Paris gig will go on sale tomorrow (October 31) at 10am CET and will be limited to two per person. They will be available here.

SURPRISE! We decided to hop on a plane and play a show in Paris. See you this Saturday, 4th November, at Bataclan!!! Tickets go on sale tomorrow 31 October, at 10am CET https://t.co/g2dslT1VEC 2 tickets per person. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. See you… pic.twitter.com/oWhPDCgvr6 — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 30, 2023

The announcement of a surprise show in Paris comes following Armstrong and co. sharing news of a new album ‘Saviors’.

First announced last week (October 26), the new LP is set to arrive on January 19, 2024, via Reprise/Warner and will be the band’s 14th studio album, following 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. You can pre-order it here.

To celebrate the announcement, the band also dropped the lead single from the project, ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’, alongside a new music video of the trio tackling a zombie apocalypse.

Advertisement

The new track was first teased the week prior when Green Day gave the then-unreleased song its live debut in an intimate Las Vegas show. Held at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club venue, the gig served as a warm-up for their headline sets at When We Were Young festival.

At the following festival dates, the band also played a live performance of another soon-to-be released song from the upcoming album, titled ‘Look Ma, No Brains’.

This year has marked the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1994 classic ‘Dookie’ – for which they shared a massive deluxe edition of the album – and also saw the members announce details of a US headline tour.

Set to kick off next year, the US dates will feature support from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. They teased that UK and EU dates are set to be announced at a later date.