Green Day are currently outselling the rest of the UK top 10 combined with ‘Saviors’

Green Day are currently outselling the rest of the UK albums chart’s top 10 combined with ‘Saviors’.

The pop-punk trio released their 14th studio record last Friday (January 19), with NME praising it as “their best work since ‘American Idiot'” in a four-star review.

According to the Official Charts‘ latest update, Billie Joe Armstrong and co. are on course to earn their fifth UK Number One album during the next chart rundown this Friday (January 26).

‘Saviors’ is outselling the rest of the top 10 combined at the midweek point.

Green Day are followed in the top five by Neck Deep‘s self-titled album (Number Two), Saxon’s ‘Hell, Fire And Damnation’ (Number Three), Noah Kahan‘s ‘Stick Season’ (Number Four) and The Weeknd‘s ‘The Highlights’ (Number Five).

Should the group clinch victory, ‘Saviors’ will follow ‘American Idiot’ (2004), ’21st Century Breakdown’ (2009), ‘Revolution Radio’ (2016) and ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ (2020) in reaching Number One in the UK.

This week’s Official Chart is due to be announced live on BBC Radio 1 from 4pm GMT on Friday.

Green Day are set to embark on their 2024 ‘Saviors world tour in May. The UK and Ireland leg includes a huge show at Wembley Stadium in June following the band’s headline appearance the Isle Of Wight Festival.

Last week, Green Day confirmed that they’ll be playing ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’ in full on the ‘Saviors’ tour to mark the classic albums’ 20th and 30th anniversaries, respectively. Find any remaining tickets for the UK/Ireland dates here.

In other news, Billie Joe Armstrong recently said it is “fucking cool” that people see him as “a bisexual icon”.