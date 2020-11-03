Green Day have announced that they’re donating free coffee to voters who face lengthy wait times at polling stations in the U.S. election.

The band’s Oakland Coffee Works company has teamed up with World Central Kitchen to serve coffee for those waiting to cast their vote.

“We need to look out for and support each other out there. You know how important your vote is. We want to make it a little easier for everyone, so we’re donating up to 10,000 cups of coffee to voters in line at the Oakland polls,” said bassist Mike Dirnt, a co-founder of Oakland Coffee Works.

Advertisement

Our Oakland Coffee team is donating up to 10,000 cups of coffee to people who are working at or waiting to vote at polling places around Oakland 🤘🏼☕ Proud to partner w/ World Central Kitchen – now let's get out + VOTE!! Posted by Green Day on Friday, October 30, 2020

“World Central Kitchen is making the voting experience much nicer, which is really important these days.”

The band’s efforts form part of World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for the Polls initiative, which is also set to provide free meals to poll workers and voters on election day.

Green Day have previously backed Joe Biden in the election, with national polls suggesting that he will secure victory over the sitting president, Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Green Day recently released a new track under their side-project The Network.

Billie Joe Armstrong and co. have always denied being the musicians behind The Network, who released their first and only album to date, ‘Money Money 2020’, back in 2003.

Advertisement

The mysterious band began teasing the follow-up to their debut full-length, ‘Money Money 2020 Part II’ last week, and have now shared its first track ‘We Told You So’.