Green Day are getting their own Funko Pop! dolls

Green Day have joined a growing list of musicians and bands in getting their own Funko Pop! dolls.

The punk trio’s collaboration with the toy company was teased earlier this year as part of the ongoing Funko Pop! Rocks range.

The new dolls are modelled on the band’s 2004 video for ‘American Idiot’, which saw Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool dressed up in black shirts with coloured ties.

See the new dolls, and the video which inspired them, below. Pre-orders for Green Day’s Funko Pop! dolls are open now here.

So far, the Funko Pop! Rocks range includes the likes of Fall Out Boy, Blink-182, Slayer, and more. New Motörhead and AC/DC figures were also revealed earlier this year.

The likes of Pet Shop Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and My Chemical Romance were transformed into Pop! toys in 2020.

Elsewhere, Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt has teased that “new music and adventures” are on the way from the band soon.

The group returned with the single ‘Pollyanna’ back in May, which followed on from February’s ‘Here Comes The Shock’. Their latest album, ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’, came out in early 2020.

Green Day also recently played their first live show in nearly a year, bringing a career-spanning three-song set to the annual NFL Honors show.

The band were also set to head out on the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Fall Out Boy and Weezer this summer, but the UK/European leg was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. Now, the US leg has also been moved to next year.