Green Day will make a special video game announcement this week

Green Day are set to make a special video game-related announcement later this week, it has been confirmed.

The pop-punk trio will perform at the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles this coming Thursday (December 12) along with Chvrches.

Event founder Geoff Keighley has now teased that Billie Joe Armstrong and co. have a “really awesome video game announcement they’ll be making” during the ceremony (via Playstation Lifestyle). Advertisement Though there are currently no further details on what the news could be, speculation has arisen that Green Day could be releasing an expansion pack for the VR game Beat Saber.

So excited for this one! @greenday will rock #TheGameAwards stage on 12/12. Been working for a few months with the band on a special videogame-inspired performance and announcement. pic.twitter.com/uS3SNt6bkW — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 20, 2019

In a tweet last month, Keighley said he had “been working for a few months with the band on a special video game-inspired performance and announcement.” See that post above.

Green Day ventured into gaming back in 2010 when they featured in Green Day: Rock Band. The release allowed players to perform a selection of the group’s material including the entire ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’ albums.

Meanwhile, the band surprised fans with a hit-filled show in California over the weekend. The performance took place at the end of a club gig from their covers side project The Coverups.

This came after the band recently played their 1994 album ‘Dookie’ in full at a show in Madrid.

Elsewhere, the group is set to release new album ‘Father Of All…’ on February 7, 2020. In June, they’ll head out on the joint ‘Hella Mega’ UK tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.