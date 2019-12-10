Trending:

News Music News

Green Day will make a special video game announcement this week

They're taking to the stage at LA's Game Awards

Tom Skinner
Green Day
Green Day perform live

Green Day are set to make a special video game-related announcement later this week, it has been confirmed.

The pop-punk trio will perform at the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles this coming Thursday (December 12) along with Chvrches.

Event founder Geoff Keighley has now teased that Billie Joe Armstrong and co. have a “really awesome video game announcement they’ll be making” during the ceremony (via Playstation Lifestyle).

Advertisement

Though there are currently no further details on what the news could be, speculation has arisen that Green Day could be releasing an expansion pack for the VR game Beat Saber.

In a tweet last month, Keighley said he had “been working for a few months with the band on a special video game-inspired performance and announcement.” See that post above.

Green Day ventured into gaming back in 2010 when they featured in Green Day: Rock Band. The release allowed players to perform a selection of the group’s material including the entire ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’ albums.

Meanwhile, the band surprised fans with a hit-filled show in California over the weekend. The performance took place at the end of a club gig from their covers side project The Coverups.

Advertisement

This came after the band recently played their 1994 album ‘Dookie’ in full at a show in Madrid.

Elsewhere, the group is set to release new album ‘Father Of All…’ on February 7, 2020. In June, they’ll head out on the joint ‘Hella Mega’ UK tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.