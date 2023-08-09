Green Day are teasing ‘Dookie’ 30th anniversary plans

Green Day‘s iconic album ‘Dookie’ turns 30 years old early next year, and the band have started teasing anniversary plans.

The album was released on February 1, 2024, and the band look set to mark it with a series of celebrations.

At the moment, the teaser is pretty vague, with just the hashtag #Dookie30 and a photo of a tape deck, but more plans are sure to be shared ahead of the 30th anniversary.

Advertisement

See the first teaser below.

Back in 2019, the band surprised fans by playing ‘Dookie’ in full at a show in Madrid. Having teased fans that they’d be performing the entirety of their seminal 1994 record, the pop-punk veterans delivered when they took to the stage at their last-minute Spanish show ahead of the weekend’s MTV EMAs.

Looking forwards, Green Day last month debuted a new song titled ‘1981’ during their set at the festival d’été de Québec in Canada.

The new track comes after Green Day – comprised of frontman and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Durnt and drummer Tré Cool – parted ways with their label, Reprise Records, after their contract expired.

In December 2021, they shared a clip of themselves recording music at London’s RAK Studios, set to what could be a new song. In the short video, the numbers “1972” flash on screen, leaving fans wondering if it could be the name of a new song or an entire new album.

Advertisement

The band’s last album released was 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. In a four-star review, NME praised the LP for being a “good old knees-up”.