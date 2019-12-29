Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong calls out US President: “Trump gives me diarrhoea”

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has taken aim at the President of the United States, Donald Trump, saying he takes “no inspiration” from the world leader in a new interview.

Speaking to Kerrang, the singer explained that several of the songs on their forthcoming album ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’ address life in Trump’s America – although he draws the line at writing a song about the controversial president directly.

“I draw no inspiration from the president of the United States, because he’s just… there’s nothing,” Armstrong told the magazine. “Trump gives me diarrhoea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’ below.

However, the Green Day frontman went on to say that some of the new songs, including the Joan Jett-sampling ‘Bulletproof Backpack’, relate to the political divides that Trump’s Republican party may have helped to create.

“It’s sort of about being freaked out around the polarisation that we live in right now,” he explains, “whether it’s kids getting shot in schools, or the closest thing that America has ever seen to fascism.”

Earlier this week (December 23), Green Day revealed that they had donated $2,000 to help repair damage suffered at a recent punk gig held in the back of a Denny’s fast food restaurant.

Bryson Del Valle, a student from Costa Mesa, California, booked a punk show in the back of the American eatery earlier in December. During a performance by the band WACKO, a group of fans reportedly started moshing and trashed the place. They were eventually asked to leave, but not before causing $2,000 worth of damage.

Advertisement

Speaking with Billboard, Del Valle said that while the Denny’s manager “was super nice the whole time,” he still asked him for $1,800 “through cashiers check or money order” to cover the damage.

Starting a GoFundMe to help raise the requested figure, Del Valle’s story went viral and because of such his fund has already reached $2,776. WACKO also started a GoFundMe, which has generated $1,917 so far.

Green Day helped the high school student reach his goal by donating $2,000 to the cause, and including a message for him: “Hey Bryson call us! We wanna play the Bastards Club. Love, Green Day.” The band reposted a receipt of the payment on their Instagram story and wrote: “the kids are alright.”